LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 Updates, Edgbaston

After what was a day that belonged to India thanks to captain Jasprit Bumrah’s all-round show, England would have all to play for when play resumes on Day 3 of the fifth Test at Edgbaston on Sunday. Bumrah picked up three wickets as India sent half the England side back in the hut. With Stokes and Bairstow in the middle, India would hope for an early breakthrough in the first hour of the third day. The Indian bowlers would be fairly fresh after the night’s rest and that would not be good for the hosts.Also Read - India Skipper Rohit Sharma Out of Quarantine After Testing Negative, Starts Practicing in the Nets Ahead of T20I Series

Ideally India would like to wrap up the England first innings before lunch and take a crucial first-innings lead. All said and done, given the reputation of Stokes and Bairstow – you cannot completely write off a fightback. Also Read - 'Made Him Go From Pujara to Pant', Virender Sehwag's Hilarious Tweet on Virat Kohli-Jonny Bairstow Sledge Episode Goes VIRAL

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 Updates: Despite having lost nearly an entire day to rain, this match is still ahead in terms of time and overs left. That’s all thanks Pant and Bairstow.

    LIVE | 5th Test Day 3 Updates: India have lost Gill early. Anderson does what he does best. Get an early wicket. This early wicket should motivate the hosts. Vihari joins Pujara and they need to rebuild.

    LIVE | 5th Test Day 3 Updates: Siraj ends with four wickets as India bundle out the hosts for 284 runs. India now have a sizeable 132-run lead. The lead would be extremely crucial in the context of the game. Gill and Pujara may look to play a little aggressively. LIVE | ENG: 284 Allout | India Lead by 132 Runs

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 BLOG: Shami beat Anderson on four occasions and yet no edge. Shami finds it funny as he strives for his No. 3. LIVE | Eng: 274/9 vs Ind

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 BLOG: The English tail is throwing their bats at everything, trying to get as many runs as possible. The Indian openers would be getting their mind in place to come out shortly with the pads.

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 BLOG: Lots of optimism and positivity from Siraj. He has picked up 17 wickets in the series and is the second-highest wicket-taker.

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 BLOG: And then Siraj gets his third. He has removed Potts. The English pacer chopped it on to his Stumps. England lose nine. LIVE | Eng: 267/9 vs Ind

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 BLOG: The English tail wagging is the last thing Bumrah and Co. want. They want to polish off England and take a huge first-innings lead.

    Now that Broad is dismissed, it would be interesting to see Billings’ approach from here.