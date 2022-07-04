LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4, Updates

India have a lead of 257 and seven wickets in the bank, while that would make them feel extremely confident about their chances heading into the last two days of the final Test, Jasprit Bumrah and Co. would be aware of things this English side have done against WTC champions last month. While that is certainly going to play a factor, India would hence look to get something above 400 to give their bowlers a good cushion.Also Read - LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, July 4: Scheduled Start Likely

One feels, whatever the target is for England to get, they would go for it knowing that the series is on the line and there is nothing to lose. Also Read - England vs India: Virat Kohli, Jonny Bairstow And The Drama Of Cricket

Live ind vs eng test, India vs England test, Ind vs Eng, Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Ind vs Eng Live Score, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Eng squads, Ind vs Eng head to head, Ind vs Eng live Streaming, Ind vs Eng 5th Test Day 4, Ind vs Eng 5th Test Day 4, Live Score, Ind vs Eng 5th Test Day 4 Cricket Score Also Read - IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant Reveals Conversation With Ravindra Jadeja During Their 222 Run Massive Stand

Live Updates

  • 2:40 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4, Updates: Do not go anywhere, stay hooked to this space for all the latest from the iconic Edgbaston.

  • 2:39 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4, Updates: Today is set to be a massive day in the context of the game. India firmly in control and they would try and take the game away from England. Pujara and Pant along with the rest would play a key role for India to achieve that.

  • 2:30 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4, Updates: It has been a fascinating Test so far. On the first day, we saw Rishabh Pant’s domination – then on Day 2, Jadeja’s hundred and Bumrah’s all-round show starred- and yesterday, it was a Bairstow show. Who will be the hero of Day 4?

  • 2:26 PM IST

  • 2:16 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4, Updates: England would desperately hope to pick up wickets early and put pressure back on India. For that to happen, Jimmy Anderson would hold the key along with Potts and Broad.

  • 2:15 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4, Updates: Pujara and Pant did a fabulous job in the last hour to not concede a wicket. Both have to restart, but with runs to their name they would feel confident.

  • 2:14 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4, Updates: Hello and welcome to the Live blog of the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston. This is Day 4 and it promises to offer all 90 overs. While that is the best part, India is firmly in control of the game with a lead of 257.