LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4, Updates

India have a lead of 257 and seven wickets in the bank, while that would make them feel extremely confident about their chances heading into the last two days of the final Test, Jasprit Bumrah and Co. would be aware of things this English side have done against WTC champions last month. While that is certainly going to play a factor, India would hence look to get something above 400 to give their bowlers a good cushion.Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 5th Test Day 4: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

One feels, whatever the target is for England to get, they would go for it knowing that the series is on the line and there is nothing to lose. Also Read - LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, July 4: Scheduled Start Likely

Live Updates

  • 4:14 PM IST

  • 4:08 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4, Updates: Leach into he attack, England want to price out Pant it seems. Will Pant fall for the bait or manage to take him to the cleaners? What has Pant done, he has gone across his off-stump to fetch a wide delivery and hit it for a boundary towards fine leg.

  • 4:05 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4, Updates: Iyer falls for the trap set for him. It was a short ball from Potts which Iyer could not keep down or leave. He hit it straight to deep mid-wicket. Jadeja joins Pant, can they repeat their first innings heroics?

  • 3:53 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4, Updates: Iyer looking positive. He hits one on the up against Potts and then repeats it with another. The runs are now flowing for India. They would eye 400 because they know England would come hard in the last essay. LIVE | Ind: 178/4 vs Eng | Ind Lead by 310

  • 3:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4, Updates: There you go, Pant tries the reverse – this time against Broad. Unfortunately, he does not get a bat on that. Broad looks bemused, gives Pant a stare.

  • 3:45 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4, Updates: Pujara departed early on Day 4, Pant and Iyer has taken India’s lead past 300. Pant is the key and he would like to continue.

  • 3:36 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4, Updates: Key for Iyer to get among the runs. He could not get a good score in the first essay, he would like to make up for that. There is already a leg-slip for him. LIVE | Ind: 159/4 vs Eng

  • 3:31 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4, Updates: Broad would feel extremely lucky to have got a wicket, that too off Pujara of a rank loose delivery. It was a long-hop, Pujara cut it straight to point and is caught. His long vigil comes to an end. Iyer joins Pant.

  • 3:27 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4, Updates: Off the edge, Pujara would pick up a boundary. Every run would add to England’s agony from here. It would be interesting to see how long can they keep attacking. Root taken off, Broad comes into the attack.

  • 3:23 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4, Updates: It is surprising that England persist with Root. Is over rate the reason or merely Pant? Till now, Pant has been happy to leave the balls outside the off-stump. Surely, Stokes needs a more realistic plan. LIVE | Ind: 148/3 vs Eng | Ind Lead by 280 runs