Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE – IND vs ENG ODI WC 2023 Cricket Scorecard: India Pacers Rattle England EARLY
live

LIVE – IND vs ENG ODI WC 2023 Cricket Scorecard: India Pacers Rattle England EARLY

LIVE IND vs ENG ODI WC 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of ongoing India vs England ODI World Cup 2023 match in Lucknow.

Updated: October 29, 2023 7:49 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE India vs England, India vs England dream11 prediction, India vs England world cup 2023, India vs England dream11 fantasy team, India vs England playing 11, India vs England playing xi prediction, India vs England fantasy team, ind vs eng fantasy prediction, cwc 2023 India vs England, India vs England dream11 team, team india playing XI, team bangladesh playing XI, Cricket World Cup 2023, dream11 IND vs ENG, Dream11 Prediction, IND vs ENG, IND vs ENG Dream11, IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, IND vs ENG dream11 prediction today match, India vs England Live Score, India vs England Latest Live Updates, India vs England Live Scorecard, India vs England Free Live Streaming, India vs England Free Live Score, India vs England Live Updates, India vs England In Lucknow, India vs England In Ekana Stadium Lucknow, India vs England Live Cricket Score, IND vs ENG, IND vs ENG Live, IND vs ENG Live Score, IND vs ENG Live Cricket Scorecard, IND vs ENG Live Updates, IND vs ENG Live Scorecard, IND vs ENG Free Latest Score, IND vs ENG Live Score Free Online,
LIVE IND vs ENG ODI WC 2023 Cricket Scorecard

LIVE India vs England ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: India skipper Rohit Sharma’s 87-run and Suryakumar Yadav’s onslaught took the ‘Men in Blue’ to 229/9 against England in the 29th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

Trending Now

On the other hand, the England bowling attack showcased an eye-catching performance to restrict the unbeaten Indian side to 229 runs. After the ‘Men in Blue’ lost early wickets against the English side, Rohit Sharma (87) got hold of the inning. Meanwhile, Suryakumar (49) tried to dominate the England bowling attack but still couldn’t stand still infront of the opponent’s bowlers.

David Willey bagged three wickets. While Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid scalped two wickets in the first inning against India in Lucknow.

India vs England Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Live Updates

  • Oct 29, 2023 7:49 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG ODI WC 2023 Cricket Scorecard: just 2 runs from the over. As Kuldeep Yadav starts his spell on a good note. Pressure on England. ENG 47/4 (14)

  • Oct 29, 2023 7:47 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG ODI WC 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack.

  • Oct 29, 2023 7:42 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG ODI WC 2023 Cricket Scorecard: 3 runs from this over. Indian pacers have funneled down the runs from the English team and now even the target of 230 runs looks huge. ENG 45/4 (13)

  • Oct 29, 2023 7:38 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG ODI WC 2023 Cricket Scorecard: ANOTHER OVER! with just 1 run from it. Indian pacers have thrown England on the backfoot here. Buttler and Ali need to build a good partnership here for the defending champions. ENG 42/4 (12)

  • Oct 29, 2023 7:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG ODI WC 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Just 1 run from the over and a BIG WICKET! of Jonny Bairstow. India is dominating the English team in this chase here. ENG 40/4 (10)

  • Oct 29, 2023 7:24 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG ODI WC 2023 Cricket Scorecard: BOWLED! OUT!! Shami strikes and gets the big wicket of Bairstow. He departs after scoring 14 runs. Shami is on a HAT-TRICK! now. ENG 39/4 (9.1)

  • Oct 29, 2023 7:22 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG ODI WC 2023 Cricket Scorecard: DROPPED! Virat Kohli, is usually one of the safest hands. MISFIELD! from Siraj and it results in a BOUNDARY! on the final ball. ENG 39/3 (9)

  • Oct 29, 2023 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG ODI WC 2023 Cricket Scorecard: WICKET! Ben Stokes departs after scoring a 9-ball duck. Indian pacers have provided India with the exact kind of start they needed in this second inning. England have lost two early wickets. ENG 33/3 (8)

  • Oct 29, 2023 7:02 PM IST

    Mohammed Shami comes into the attack as India is looking for more wickets.

  • Oct 29, 2023 6:59 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG ODI WC 2023 Cricket Scorecard: And another batter bites the dust this time Bumrah picked up Joe Root it was a plum. Seems like India is making a comeback in the game.
    ENG 30/2 (5)

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.