LIVE – IND vs ENG ODI WC 2023 Cricket Scorecard: India Pacers Rattle England EARLY

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table India VS England 229/9 (50.0) 49/4 (14.1) Run Rate: (Current: 3.46) ENG need 181 runs in 215 balls at 5.05 rpo Last Wicket: Jonny Bairstow b Mohammed Shami 14 (23) - 39/4 in 9.1 Over Jos Buttler (C) (W) 8 * (19) 1x4, 0x6 Moeen Ali 5 (15) 0x4, 0x6 Mohammed Siraj (4.1-0-23-0) * Kuldeep Yadav (1-0-2-0)

LIVE India vs England ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: India skipper Rohit Sharma’s 87-run and Suryakumar Yadav’s onslaught took the ‘Men in Blue’ to 229/9 against England in the 29th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

On the other hand, the England bowling attack showcased an eye-catching performance to restrict the unbeaten Indian side to 229 runs. After the ‘Men in Blue’ lost early wickets against the English side, Rohit Sharma (87) got hold of the inning. Meanwhile, Suryakumar (49) tried to dominate the England bowling attack but still couldn’t stand still infront of the opponent’s bowlers.

David Willey bagged three wickets. While Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid scalped two wickets in the first inning against India in Lucknow.

India vs England Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

