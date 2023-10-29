Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE IND vs ENG ODI WC 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Kohli to Lead India in Absence of Rohit?
live

LIVE IND vs ENG ODI WC 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Kohli to Lead India in Absence of Rohit?

LIVE IND vs ENG ODI WC 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of ongoing India vs England ODI World Cup 2023 match in Lucknow.

Updated: October 29, 2023 8:59 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE India vs England, India vs England dream11 prediction, India vs England world cup 2023, India vs England dream11 fantasy team, India vs England playing 11, India vs England playing xi prediction, India vs England fantasy team, ind vs eng fantasy prediction, cwc 2023 India vs England, India vs England dream11 team, team india playing XI, team bangladesh playing XI, Cricket World Cup 2023, dream11 IND vs ENG, Dream11 Prediction, IND vs ENG, IND vs ENG Dream11, IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, IND vs ENG dream11 prediction today match, India vs England Live Score, India vs England Latest Live Updates, India vs England Live Scorecard, India vs England Free Live Streaming, India vs England Free Live Score, India vs England Live Updates, India vs England In Lucknow, India vs England In Ekana Stadium Lucknow, India vs England Live Cricket Score, IND vs ENG, IND vs ENG Live, IND vs ENG Live Score, IND vs ENG Live Cricket Scorecard, IND vs ENG Live Updates, IND vs ENG Live Scorecard, IND vs ENG Free Latest Score, IND vs ENG Live Score Free Online,
LIVE IND vs ENG ODI WC 2023 Cricket Scorecard

LIVE India vs England ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Table toppers India will lock horns against struggling England for match 29 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played at Ekana Sports City, Lucknow. There are several media reports that Indian captain Rohit Sharma will miss the clash against the defending champions due to an injury he picked up during India’s training session.

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Oct 29, 2023 8:59 AM IST
    Here are the traffic guidelines for Lucknow for IND vs ENG Clash: Auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws will not be allowed at Ahimamau crossing and will have to head towards Lulu Mall from Ahimamau or towards the 112 police control room building.
  • Oct 29, 2023 8:44 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG ODI WC 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Spinners will be the game changer in Lucknow as there is a mixture of red and black soil on the pitch.

  • Oct 29, 2023 8:40 AM IST

    IND vs ENG ODI World Cup 2023: UK prime minister Rishi Saunak will also witness the ODI World Cup match between India and England from the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

  • Oct 29, 2023 8:34 AM IST

    India vs England ODI World Cup 2023: There will be a hot Sunny day in Lucknow today there are no chances of rain and the weather will surely change in the evening and there will be a dew factor on the ground.

  • Oct 29, 2023 8:32 AM IST

    India vs England Live ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: If we take a look on England’s performance in the tournament it seems like this will be a easy victory for India.

  • Oct 29, 2023 8:15 AM IST

    IND vs ENG ODI World Cup 2023 Live Updates: Now there are doubts about who will lead team India in the absence of Rohit Sharma as the vice-captain Hardik Pandya is also out of action, are we going to witness Virat Kohli for the toss?

  • Oct 29, 2023 8:08 AM IST

    India vs England ODI World Cup 2023: However there are reports that after Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma is also injured as India’s captain got a wrist injury during the team’s net session and he will likely to miss the World Cup match against England.

  • Oct 29, 2023 8:07 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG ODI WC 2023: On the other hand, England is struggling in the tournament and they will not qualify for the playoffs as they just won a single game in the tournament so far.

  • Oct 29, 2023 8:05 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG ODI World Cup 2023 cricket score: The Indian cricket team is currently confident as they have not lost a single game in the tournament so far.

  • Oct 29, 2023 8:03 AM IST

    Team India will look to take revenge as England beat Rohit Sharma & Co. in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 which was played in Australia.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.