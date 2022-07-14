LIVE India vs England 2nd ODI Cricket Score and Match Updates: Pandya Draws First Blood, Roy Departs; England Off To Steady Start; India Opt To Bowl, Kohli In; Check Playing XI’s | Rohit Sharma at the toss – “We’re going to bowl first. Less grass for sure but looks like there is some moisture in the pitch. Looking at the size of the ground, we thought it’s better to have a score on the board. Virat Kohli comes back in for Shreyas Iyer. He’s (Bumrah) a proper bowler, no matter which the format is. GIves us a different dimension and can bowl in any phases of the game. Always nice to have a bowler like him in the squad. I thought it was quite challenging (to keep wickets), as in England, ball tends to move even after passing the stumps. He (Pant) did take some really good catches. They were very important for us. It (Lord’s) is one of the best stadiums in the world, so the guys are keen to play well here. Sun is out, so perfect conditions.”Also Read - IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Returns in India's Playing XI Against England

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna Also Read - Virat Kohli's Fan Distributes Food To Needy People To Get His Wish Fulfilled. Can You Guess Why?

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley Also Read - Virat Kohli vs Deepak Hooda For No. 3 Slot in India's T20 World Cup Squad? Piyush Chawla Answers

Jos Buttler at the toss – “We would have bowled first as well. A 50-50 decision to be honest. Seems like a bit of moisture and might be tricky early on, if we can survive that, we should be fine.”

Check all the live updates of the 2nd ODI here –