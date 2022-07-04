LIVE Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Match Day 4, Updates : India have a lead of 257 and seven wickets in the bank, while that would make them feel extremely confident about their chances heading into the last two days of the final Test, Jasprit Bumrah and Co. would be aware of things this English side have done against WTC champions last month. While that is certainly going to play a factor, India would hence look to get something above 400 to give their bowlers a good cushion.Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja Faces Flak For Bad DRS Review Against Joe Root During 5th Test at Edgbaston | VIRAL POSTS

One feels, whatever the target is for England to get, they would go for it knowing that the series is on the line and there is nothing to lose.

LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4, Updates