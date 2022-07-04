LIVE Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Match Day 4, Updates : India have a lead of 257 and seven wickets in the bank, while that would make them feel extremely confident about their chances heading into the last two days of the final Test, Jasprit Bumrah and Co. would be aware of things this English side have done against WTC champions last month. While that is certainly going to play a factor, India would hence look to get something above 400 to give their bowlers a good cushion.Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja Faces Flak For Bad DRS Review Against Joe Root During 5th Test at Edgbaston | VIRAL POSTS

One feels, whatever the target is for England to get, they would go for it knowing that the series is on the line and there is nothing to lose. Also Read - Watch Virat Kohli's Animated Chatter With Alex Lees During 5th Test at Edgbaston | VIRAL VIDEO

LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4, Updates

Live Updates

  • 10:08 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 5th Test: Joe Root Brings up his fifty!! England once again regain their control over the game.

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 5th Test: 45 overs have been played, England are currently now at 196/3. ENG 196/3

  • 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 5th Test: 40 overs gone, England are now at 174/3. Root, Bairstow steady England run-chase. ENG 174/3 (40)

  • 9:32 PM IST

    LIVE I IND vs ENG 5th Test: After 38 overs, England are now at 157/3. ENG 157/3

  • 9:12 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 5th Test: After 32 overs England are now at 136/3. ENG 136/3 (36)

  • 9:01 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 5th Test: 30 overs gone, England are now at 127/3. Root, Bairstow re-build for hosts. ENG 127/3 (30)

  • 8:48 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 5th Test: After 26 overs, England are now at 117/3. IND 117/3 (26)

  • 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 5th Test: What a turnaround!! India get their third!! Ravindra Jadeja runs out Alex Lees! India has come back and how! ENG 109/3

  • 8:33 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 5th Test: First ball after tea and Jasprit Bumrah strikes for India again!!! INDIA is not going t give this match that easily! Ollie Pope departs! ENG 107/2

  • 8:14 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 5th Test: TEA BREAK! India has finally got a wicket, but England are currently well set at 107/1 (23)