LIVE Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Match Day 4, Updates : India have a lead of 257 and seven wickets in the bank, while that would make them feel extremely confident about their chances heading into the last two days of the final Test, Jasprit Bumrah and Co. would be aware of things this English side have done against WTC champions last month. While that is certainly going to play a factor, India would hence look to get something above 400 to give their bowlers a good cushion.

LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4, Updates

Live Updates

  • 8:48 PM IST

  • 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 5th Test: What a turnaround!! India get their third!! Ravindra Jadeja runs out Alex Lees! India has come back and how! ENG 109/3

  • 8:33 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 5th Test: First ball after tea and Jasprit Bumrah strikes for India again!!! INDIA is not going t give this match that easily! Ollie Pope departs! ENG 107/2

  • 8:14 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 5th Test: TEA BREAK! India has finally got a wicket, but England are currently well set at 107/1 (23)

  • 8:05 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 5th Test: OUT!! Finally India get the all-important breakthrough!! Captain Jasprit Bumrah removes Zack Crawley on 46. England lose their first wicket in the run-chase. ENG 107/1

  • 7:57 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 5th Test: The 100- run partnership is up for England as the visitors keep on trying to hard to get a breakthrough.

  • 7:36 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 5th Test: Alex Lees hits fifty and deservedly so! England are now on the driver’s seat.

  • 7:29 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 5th Test: Zack Crawley survives as big scare as the third umpire rules out his dismissal. India thought for a while they’ve got their all-important breakthrough. ENG 70/0 (15)

  • 7:16 PM IST

  • 7:15 PM IST

