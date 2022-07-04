LIVE Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Match Day 4, Updates : India have a lead of 257 and seven wickets in the bank, while that would make them feel extremely confident about their chances heading into the last two days of the final Test, Jasprit Bumrah and Co. would be aware of things this English side have done against WTC champions last month. While that is certainly going to play a factor, India would hence look to get something above 400 to give their bowlers a good cushion.Also Read - WATCH: Rohit Sharma Sweats Out in the Nets Ahead of White-Ball Series Against England, BCCI Shares Video

One feels, whatever the target is for England to get, they would go for it knowing that the series is on the line and there is nothing to lose. Also Read - Brendon McCullum Input to Ben Stokes Helps England Get Shreyas Iyer During 5th Test at Edgbaston | VIRAL PIC

Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4

  • 7:16 PM IST

  • 7:15 PM IST

    Runs flowing at the moment, England have made a great comeback after India held all the aces at the start of the day. India desperately need to break this stand.

  • 7:11 PM IST

    Ideally, India would hope to pick up four to five wickets by the end of today to breathe easy. Bumrah would be the key of India want to do that.

  • 7:08 PM IST

    Lees not allowing Jadeja to settle and comfortably dart the ball in the rough. He is making Jadeja think.

  • 7:08 PM IST

    India striving hard to get a breakthrough. The English openers have taken on the new ball, till now it has worked. Let us see for how long can they continue this momentum. LIVE | Eng: 53/0 vs Ind

  • 7:04 PM IST

    50 comes up for England and it has come in only 9 overs. England looks like they are in complete hurry and that's what has been advised in the dressing room, get off to a blazing start. India need to come up with a special plan now, otherwise England might go all the way from here on. 10 runs off the over. ENG 53/0 (9)

  • 7:00 PM IST

    8 runs coming from Mohammad Shami's over and it seems like England are playing a white-ball game. Test cricket has found a new rhythm these days. One might think it as affecting the real essence but that has been the case in the gentleman's game due to advent of T20 cricket. England dominate at Edgbaston. ENG 43/0 (8)

  • 6:53 PM IST

    England openers ever since the start of the run-chase, have been looking in good touch as Indian bowlers are pulling off all the moves in their stock to get an early wicket. The hosts are getting better and better with every passing over. ENG 35/0 (7)

  • 6:39 PM IST

    The English openers seem to have got inspired by Pant, They are looking to complete the game today itself. India need a wicket to stop the flow of runs.

  • 6:28 PM IST

    India would be looking for early wickets to out pressure on the the out-of-form English openers. The new ball would surely test them.