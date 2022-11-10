LIVE | IND vs ENG Score, SEMI-FINAL, T20 WC 2022: Buttler-Hales Off To Flyer In 169 Chase

India vs England LIVE Score, 2nd Semi-Final, T20 World Cup 2022: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and get all scores and updates here for semi-final 2 at Adelaide Oval. Check LIVE Streaming details...

Updated: November 10, 2022 3:58 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Vishal Pushkar

Alex Hales

51* (29) 1x4, 5x6

Jos Buttler (C) (W)

36 (25) 6x4, 0x6

Hardik Pandya

(1-0-7-0)*

Axar Patel

(3-0-28-0)
India vs England, 2nd Semi-Final - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Score India vs England , Semi-Final, T20 World Cup 2022

India finish on 168/6 after 20 overs courtesy of brilliant half centuries from Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli. While Kohli was sublime in smashing four fours and a six in his 40-ball 50, his fourth fifty of the tournament, Pandya gave a massive boost to the Indian innings in the last five overs with a 33-ball 63, hitting four fours and five sixes at a strike-rate of 190.91, as the side got 68 runs off the last five overs.

Brief scores: India 168/6 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 63, Virat Kohli 50; Chris Jordan 3/43, Adil Rashid 1/20) against England

IND vs ENG 2nd SEMI-FINAL Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2022

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

India vs England live match on which channel in India?

Live Streaming of India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final is going to be available on the Disney Hotstar & Star Sports 

Live Updates

  • 3:57 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG Score, 2nd S/F: The run-rate is just above 10. England are not giving anything to the Indian bowlers. 7 runs off Hardik Pandya’s over. ENG 91/0 (9)

  • 3:52 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG Score, 2nd S/F: SIX!!! That is bad bowling to be honest. England are motoring along in this chase. It is currently too easy for England. 50 for Alex Hales in just 28 balls. ENG 84/0 (8)

  • 3:49 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG Score, 2nd S/F: Ravichandran Ashwin in the attack. Was there any edge? Ashwin decides against the review. SIX!!! Hales is tearing apart the Indian attack. ENG 75/0 (7)

  • 3:44 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG Score, 2nd S/F: Axar Patel comes back for the final over in the powerplay. SIX!!! That is swept fine across the mid-wicket boundary. England are well on top at the moment. FOUR!!! What a way to silence the crowd. ENG 63/0 (6)

  • 3:38 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG Score, 2nd S/F: India need some wickets from here. As cliche as it may sound, If England bat 20 overs, they are certainly winning this. SIX!!! Alex Hales plays it over long boundary. ENG 47/0 (4.3)

  • 3:35 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG Score, 2nd S/F: FOUR!!! Axar Patel in the attack and gets a welcome from England’s captain. IN THE AIR!!! Just evades Hardik Pandya. IND 39/0 (3.4)

  • 3:32 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG Score, 2nd S/F: Bhuvneshwar Kumar back in the attack. Can he make the some amends from the first over. IN THE AIR!!! Just evades the fielder. SIX!!! Down the track and it goes for a maximum. ENG 31/0 (2.5)

  • 3:28 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG Score, 2nd S/F: Virat Kohli warns Alex Hales to not back up too far at the non-strikers’ end. 8 off the 2nd overs. ENG 21/0 (2)

  • 3:25 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG Score, 2nd S/F: Arshdeep Singh in the attack. He has been the mainstay of India’s bowling in this tournament. FOUR!!! Buttler is here for an all-out attack. ENG 18/0 (1.2)

  • 3:23 PM IST

Published Date: November 10, 2022 3:52 PM IST

Updated Date: November 10, 2022 3:58 PM IST