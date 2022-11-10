LIVE IND vs ENG Score, 2nd Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: Rashid Gets Sky, IND In Spot Of Bother

England won the toss and elected to bowl first. So here we are, India is ready to take on England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday for a spot in the final. A day back, Pakistan beat New Zealand to become the first team to enter the summit clash. India could have a slight advantage over England at Adelaide. The venue has been a good hunting ground for the team.

IND vs ENG 2nd SEMI-FINAL Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2022

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

India vs England live match on which channel in India?

Live Streaming of India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final is going to be available on the Disney Hotstar & Star Sports



