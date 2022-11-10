LIVE IND vs ENG Score, 2nd Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: Rashid Gets Sky, IND In Spot Of Bother

India vs England LIVE Score, 2nd Semi-Final, T20 World Cup 2022: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and get all scores and updates here for semi-final 2 at Adelaide Oval. Check LIVE Streaming details...

Updated: November 10, 2022 2:26 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Vishal Pushkar

Hardik Pandya

2* (7) 0x4, 0x6

Virat Kohli

32 (29) 1x4, 1x6

Chris Woakes

(2.1-0-15-1)*

Liam Livingstone

(2-0-11-0)
India vs England, 2nd Semi-Final - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

India vs England LIVE Score, Semi-Final, T20 World Cup 2022:

England won the toss and elected to bowl first. So here we are, India is ready to take on England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday for a spot in the final. A day back, Pakistan beat New Zealand to become the first team to enter the summit clash. India could have a slight advantage over England at Adelaide. The venue has been a good hunting ground for the team.

Also Read:

IND vs ENG 2nd SEMI-FINAL Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2022

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

India vs England live match on which channel in India?

Live Streaming of India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final is going to be available on the Disney Hotstar & Star Sports 

Live Updates

  • 2:24 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG Score, 2nd S/F: With this wicket, England have got a strong hold in this match. The ball is certainly getting some turn in the wicket. Just 3 runs off the over. IND 80/3 (13)

  • 2:19 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG Score, 2nd S/F: Adil Rashid comes in to bowl his last over. Can he take another wicket here for England? OUT!!! He gets it as Suryakumar Yadav falls. Big blow to India. IND 75/3 (11.2)

  • 2:18 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG Score, 2nd S/F: SIX!!! That is a brilliant shot by Suryakumar Yadav. FOUR!!! Ben Stokes is been taken to cleaners here at the moment. IND 74/2 (11)

  • 2:13 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG Score, 2nd S/F: DRINKS ON THE FIELD NOW!

  • 2:10 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG Score, 2nd S/F: Suryakumar Yadav joins Virat Kohli in the middle. He is a key batter for India and a crucial wicket for England. Adil Rashid has been economical in the innings. IND 62/2 (10)

  • 2:06 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG Score, 2nd S/F: FOUR!!! That is smoked over the covers boundary by the captain. That is the Rohit Sharma we all want to see (except English fans). OUT!!! That is a good catch from Sam Curran. India lose Rohit Sharma. IND 56/2 (8.5)

  • 2:03 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG Score, 2nd S/F: IN THE AIR!!! Just evades the fielder. Just 5 singles from Adil Rashid’s 2nd over. The run-rate is just below 6.4 at the moment. IND 51/1 (8)

  • 2:00 PM IST

  • 1:59 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG Score, 2nd S/F: FOUR!!! Down the track and it goes over Livingstone head for a boundary. Livingstone bowls a tidy over except for a boundary. 8 runs off the over. IND 46/1 (7)

Published Date: November 10, 2022 2:18 PM IST

Updated Date: November 10, 2022 2:26 PM IST