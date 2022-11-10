LIVE | IND vs ENG Score, Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: Toss Scheduled At 1 PM IST

India vs England LIVE Score, 2nd Semi-Final, T20 World Cup 2022: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and get all scores and updates here for semi-final 2 at Adelaide Oval. Check LIVE Streaming details...

India vs England, 2nd Semi-Final - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

India vs England LIVE Score, Semi-Final, T20 World Cup 2022:

So here we are, India is ready to take on England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday for a spot in the final. A day back, Pakistan beat New Zealand to become the first team to enter the summit clash. India could have a slight advantage over England at Adelaide. The venue has been a good hunting ground for the team. Clashes between England and India in T20Is have been frequent and competitive in the past few years, including in the bilateral series in July. But they have not met in a T20 World Cup match for a decade, or in the knockout phase of an ICC tournament since the 2013 Champions Trophy final.

IND vs ENG 2nd SEMI-FINAL Squads, T20 World Cup 2022

India Squad:

England Squad:

India vs England live match on which channel in India?

Live Streaming of India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final is going to be available on the Disney Hotstar & Star Sports



Load More