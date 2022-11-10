LIVE | IND vs ENG Score, Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: Toss Scheduled At 1 PM IST

So here we are, India is ready to take on England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday for a spot in the final. A day back, Pakistan beat New Zealand to become the first team to enter the summit clash. India could have a slight advantage over England at Adelaide. The venue has been a good hunting ground for the team. Clashes between England and India in T20Is have been frequent and competitive in the past few years, including in the bilateral series in July. But they have not met in a T20 World Cup match for a decade, or in the knockout phase of an ICC tournament since the 2013 Champions Trophy final.

IND vs ENG 2nd SEMI-FINAL Squads, T20 World Cup 2022

India Squad:

England Squad:

India vs England live match on which channel in India?

Live Streaming of India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final is going to be available on the Disney Hotstar & Star Sports 

    LIVE | India vs England Score, 2nd S/F T20 WC 2022: With the ball, left-arm pacer Arshdeep has been a revelation with 10 scalps in five matches while senior right-arm pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has an economy rate of 5.4 and has also dismissed Jos Buttler five times in T20 matches. But the pocket of weakness which India can look to exploit could come through their spinners.

    LIVE | India vs England Score, 2nd S/F T20 WC 2022: First things first, Thursday’s semifinal is going to be played on a used pitch. With short square boundaries and longer front of the square dimensions at Adelaide Oval, it makes the toss crucial and batting first becomes all the more important. The importance of spinners also increases as the pitch tends to be sluggish later in the match.

    Adelaide Files
    161- The average total at the ground.
    Team batting first at the ground holds an edge as far as stats are concerned.
    18 times out of 29, team batting first have won the match.
    LIVE | India vs England Score, 2nd S/F T20 WC 2022: Will India go for some extravagant changes in the playing 11. Just as we speak, Virat Kohli has come out to bat for practice.

    LIVE | India vs England Score, 2nd S/F T20 WC 2022: It has been a forgettable World Cup for Axar Patel as he leaked too many runs at an economy rate of near 10 per over but the skipper was firmly behind the left-arm spinner.

    LIVE | India vs England Score, 2nd S/F T20 WC 2022: While Karthik hasn’t fired in the role of a designated finisher, Pant has been underwhelming in whatever T20I chances he has got so far.

    LIVE | India vs England Score, 2nd S/F T20 WC 2022: During the 2019 ODI World Cup, India didn’t have a settled number four batter and in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the never-ending debate is about whether Pant should come ahead of Karthik in the playing XI.

