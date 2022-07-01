LIVE India vs England Score , 5th Test Match, Day 1 : It is TEA, India would be happy because of the partnership between Jadeja and Pant. India lost two early wickets after lunch but they have fought back well. They would like to continue the fight after tea and put pressure back on the hosts. LIVE | 174/5 vs EngAlso Read - Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli's Celebrating From Dressing Room After Rishabh Pant's Record-Breaking Century in 5th Test is Going Viral | WATCH VIDEO

Play could start soon. Rain has stopped. So here we are to complete the most-awaited Test of the year. The episode that started in 2021 will look for his competition this year. India have the lead, but how much of an advantage will that prove against an in-form English side – remains to be seen. Reports suggest Cheteshwar Pujara would be opening along with Shubman Gill with Hanuma Vihari at No. 3 followed by Virat Kohli.

The hosts have already announced their playing XI, while the Indian team would do it at the toss.

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj

  • 10:44 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Root comes into bowl. Stokes is trying all options to break this partnership. Pant and Jadeja have put India in the driver’s seat in this Test. 300 up for India.

  • 10:31 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Pant on the charge now that he has got to his fifth Test hundred. He has taken a liking to Leach and that has put the hosts in a spot of bother in the Test.

  • 10:11 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: 50 for Jadeja as well. There comes the sword-celebration. He has watched all the action from the other end but he has played a super role.

  • 10:10 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Pant hammers 89-ball hundred. What an enterprising knock it has been. England are leaking runs. The sun has come out and the ball is flying. LIVE | Ind: 248/5 vs Eng

  • 10:05 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Pant falls, but still manages to hit it for a boundary. He is on 96. One more shot and he would be there.

  • 10:04 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Pant enters the 90s with a boundary off Leach, Dominating show from the Delhi-born cricketer. He has a century in his sight.

  • 10:00 PM IST

  • 9:57 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Leach has been brought back purely to tempt the Indian batters into making a mistake. Pant and Jadeja would know that well.

  • 9:53 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: The Indian dressing-room looks much more relaxed from what it was a couple of hours back. Runs are flowing now and this is entertaining. LIVE | Ind: 224/5 vs Eng

  • 9:50 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Stuart Broad back into the attack. He will look to break this partnership. One wicket and England feel they would be back in it.