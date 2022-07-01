LIVE India vs England Score , 5th Test Match, Day 1 : Play could start soon. Rain has stopped. So here we are to complete the most-awaited Test of the year. The episode that started in 2021 will look for his competition this year. India have the lead, but how much of an advantage will that prove against an in-form English side – remains to be seen. Reports suggest Cheteshwar Pujara would be opening along with Shubman Gill with Hanuma Vihari at No. 3 followed by Virat Kohli.Also Read - ENG vs IND: Shubman Gill Will be Disappointed With His Shot Selection, Ravi Shastri Assesses India Opener's Dismissal

The hosts have already announced their playing XI, while the Indian team would do it at the toss.

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj

Live Updates

  • 7:44 PM IST

    BREAKING: Dinesh Karthik has been named the captain of the Indian side for the T20Is versus England.

  • 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Not Pant, Jadeja takes Leach on. He goes down town and picks up a boundary. Pant would be the key from here and he would need support from the others.

  • 7:27 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: How is this even possible? Jack Leach in to bowl with Pant on strike. Must say, a very bold move by Ben Stokes. It could go either way.

  • 7:26 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Just as we were speaking good things about the blossoming partnership between Iyer and Pant, England have struck. It is Anderson who has removed Iyer. India looking down the barrel as Jadeja walks in to the middle. LIVE | Ind: 98/5 vs Eng

  • 7:22 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: With Pant, attack is the new defence. He looks at home when he is playing his shots. England would be mindful of not letting things slip. Anderson-Pant have a giggle at each other.

  • 7:20 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Looks like a counter-attack has been launched by the Indians as the English bowlers are bowling up to them searching for movement.

  • 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Iyer and Pant now need to rebuild. How they will do it, I guess we all know and hence it is going to be an interesting period in the Test.

  • 7:09 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Iyer is batting differently. He seems to have come out with a lot of intent. A boundary to get himself started. He is lucky he has got a half-volley.

  • 7:06 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Kohli is BOWLED. Kohli in two minds, whether to play it or leave it. Big wicket for England and now they are in a strong position. LIVE | Ind: 71/4 vs Eng

  • 6:57 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Pant joins Kohli after Vihari perishes. This would be an interesting phase with Pant in the middle. Fans do not even dare to touch your remote.