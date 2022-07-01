LIVE India vs England Score , 5th Test Match, Day 1 : Play could start soon. Rain has stopped. So here we are to complete the most-awaited Test of the year. The episode that started in 2021 will look for his competition this year. India have the lead, but how much of an advantage will that prove against an in-form English side – remains to be seen. Reports suggest Cheteshwar Pujara would be opening along with Shubman Gill with Hanuma Vihari at No. 3 followed by Virat Kohli.Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 5th Test: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

The hosts have already announced their playing XI, while the Indian team would do it at the toss.

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj

Live Updates

  • 6:15 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Let us hope it does not rain anymore. Fans want to see cricket and this is what they have been waiting for. It is unfortunate that rain is playing a part here.

  • 6:14 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: The umpires have already had a look at the outfield, they are still not convinced. The next inspection will take place at 6:45 PM IST.

  • 5:48 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Doesn’t seem we are far away as umpire Aleem Dar is having a look at his watch to suggest he is checking what time the game can be started.

  • 5:43 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Rain stops, the covers are also off. It is a little dark as the umpires walk into the middle to take a look at the conditions and probably take a call.

  • 5:31 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: The super-soppers are out in the ground. It is really effective in such scenarios. The outfield would not be the best, the ball may not travel quickly.

  • 5:18 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: It has stopped raining, the covers are coming off. Hoping play resumes soon.

  • 4:55 PM IST

  • 4:54 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: The umpires have called for an early lunch as expected. The English bowlers have been near-perfect in the opening exchanges. They have got Kohli in with the new ball still hard and doing a lot.

  • 4:44 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: The rain has gotten heavier and hence the covers have come on. This does not look good. The umpires could call for an early lunch.

  • 4:40 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: RAIN STOPS PLAY. This is bound to happen in this part of the world. Hoping this would be a passing shower and would not affect the game for long. This break would help England.