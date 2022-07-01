LIVE India vs England Score , 5th Test Match, Day 1 : It is TEA, India would be happy because of the partnership between Jadeja and Pant. India lost two early wickets after lunch but they have fought back well. They would like to continue the fight after tea and put pressure back on the hosts. LIVE | 174/5 vs EngAlso Read - IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant Becomes Youngest Indian Cricketer to Smash 100 Sixes in International Cricket

Play could start soon. Rain has stopped. So here we are to complete the most-awaited Test of the year. The episode that started in 2021 will look for his competition this year. India have the lead, but how much of an advantage will that prove against an in-form English side – remains to be seen. Reports suggest Cheteshwar Pujara would be opening along with Shubman Gill with Hanuma Vihari at No. 3 followed by Virat Kohli. Also Read - Dinesh Karthik to Lead Team India in T20I Warm-Up Games Against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire

The hosts have already announced their playing XI, while the Indian team would do it at the toss. Also Read - ENG vs IND: Shubman Gill Will be Disappointed With His Shot Selection, Ravi Shastri Assesses India Opener's Dismissal

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj