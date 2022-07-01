LIVE India vs England Score , 5th Test Match, Day 1 : It is TEA, India would be happy because of the partnership between Jadeja and Pant. India lost two early wickets after lunch but they have fought back well. They would like to continue the fight after tea and put pressure back on the hosts. LIVE | 174/5 vs EngAlso Read - IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant Becomes Youngest Indian Cricketer to Smash 100 Sixes in International Cricket

Play could start soon. Rain has stopped. So here we are to complete the most-awaited Test of the year. The episode that started in 2021 will look for his competition this year. India have the lead, but how much of an advantage will that prove against an in-form English side – remains to be seen. Reports suggest Cheteshwar Pujara would be opening along with Shubman Gill with Hanuma Vihari at No. 3 followed by Virat Kohli. Also Read - Dinesh Karthik to Lead Team India in T20I Warm-Up Games Against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire

The hosts have already announced their playing XI, while the Indian team would do it at the toss. Also Read - ENG vs IND: Shubman Gill Will be Disappointed With His Shot Selection, Ravi Shastri Assesses India Opener's Dismissal

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj

Live Updates

  • 9:13 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Lovely shot from Pant. A cover drive from Pant just as Potts overcooks it to him. What a shot! He backs it up with another boundary as Potts corrects his length and go short.

  • 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Potts will start after the break. He has got the big wicket of Kohli and also knocked back Hanuma Vihari. Pant and Jadeja would be cautious at the start.

  • 9:09 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: The players walk out to the centre. All in readiness for the start. Pant and Jadeja have a task at hand.

  • 9:07 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: This is going to be an extended session. With 47 overs still left in the day, we doubt all 90 overs would happen. Let us see how the final session pans out.

  • 9:06 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: It is overcast again, fans would hope the rain stays away and Pant-Jadeja continue the good work. At least, rain does not seem to be an immediate threat. Play starts shortly.

  • 8:53 PM IST

  • 8:49 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: It is TEA, India would be happy because of the partnership between Jadeja and Pant. India lost two early wickets after lunch but they have fought back well. They would like to continue the fight after tea and put pressure back on the hosts. LIVE | 174/5 vs Eng

  • 8:45 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: Pant hits a fifty. His 10th in Test cricket. It has been an enterprising innings very characteristic of him. He would hope he can continue and Jadeja would look to provide able support. LIVE | 172/5 vs Eng

  • 8:36 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: India cannot lose any more wickets till tea and look to take it from there. They would need 250+ on this strip and hope that their bowlers can come up with the goods. LIVE | Ind: 161/5 vs Eng

  • 8:28 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1, Blog: With Jadeja and Pant putting on a show, Stokes has decided to bring himself on. Stokes always makes things happen, the Indian batters would have to be cautious now.