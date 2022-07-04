LIVE Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Match Day 4, Updates : India have a lead of 257 and seven wickets in the bank, while that would make them feel extremely confident about their chances heading into the last two days of the final Test, Jasprit Bumrah and Co. would be aware of things this English side have done against WTC champions last month. While that is certainly going to play a factor, India would hence look to get something above 400 to give their bowlers a good cushion.Also Read - WATCH: Rohit Sharma Sweats Out in the Nets Ahead of White-Ball Series Against England, BCCI Shares Video

One feels, whatever the target is for England to get, they would go for it knowing that the series is on the line and there is nothing to lose. Also Read - Brendon McCullum Input to Ben Stokes Helps England Get Shreyas Iyer During 5th Test at Edgbaston | VIRAL PIC

LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4, Updates

Live ind vs eng test, India vs England test, Ind vs Eng, Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Ind vs Eng Live Score, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Eng squads, Ind vs Eng head to head, Ind vs Eng live Streaming, Ind vs Eng 5th Test Day 4, Ind vs Eng 5th Test Day 4, Live Score, Ind vs Eng 5th Test Day 4 Cricket Score Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 5th Test Day 4: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Live Updates

  • 5:45 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4, Updates: Not the start India were after post lunch. They have lost Shami to the short ball and that brings captain Jasprit Bumrah to the middle.

  • 5:07 PM IST

  • 5:04 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4, Updates: This is the last over before lunch, Shami has done a brilliant job up until now. India would look to extend the lead and get as close to 400 as possible – that would be the first target after lunch. IND Lead by 361 at LUNCH

  • 4:50 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4, Updates: Jadeja gets a reprieve, Anderson drops him at covers. Full and angled in, Jadeja closes the bat face on the flick and the leading edge. He will look to make the most of this.

  • 4:48 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4, Updates: Thakur perishes. The short ball has really worked well for England on Day 4. India’s lead nears 350. Jadeja would be the key from here on in. He would hope for support from the rest. LIVE | Ind: 208/7 vs Eng | Ind Lead by 341

  • 4:37 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4, Updates: This has been a session that has belonged to England. They have got the wickets and not conceded a lot. It is hard to say if India have got enough already. the lead is 335 as Thakur gets some medical assistance.

  • 4:34 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4, Updates: Potts has been extremely impressive. He has got bounce and has been bending his back throughout. Surely, one for the future.

  • 4:33 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4, Updates: Leach has got the big wicket of Pant and that would give him a lot of confidence. A quick cameo here or there can really atke the game away from the hosts.

  • 4:32 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4, Updates: Shardul is yet to open his account. He too is an attacking cricketer and hence it is surprising to see him play this way. England are now looking to save runs.

  • 4:30 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4, Updates: 200 up for India. They are still not completely in a safe zone. England would not like to chase something in excess of 400.