India vs England, Edgbaston Test, Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: India vs England, Edgbaston Test, Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: Follow this LIVE Blog for the latest from the Edgbaston Test where England and India are locked in a fierce battle. England needs 119 runs with seven wickets in hand to register a record run-chase. India on the other hand would hope that there captain and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah manages to give that early inroads. For the moment, it is advantage England in Birmingham.Also Read - IND vs ENG: England Fans Abuse Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur in Edgbaston During Rescheduled 5th Test| Watch Video

Edgbaston Test, 5th Day Brief Score:

India 416 & 245;

England 284 & 259-3 (Need 119 to win)

IND vs ENG LIVE Updates: Day 5 Edgbaston Test

Live Updates

  • 3:08 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test LIVE: We have completed first two over of the day, England look steady early in the innings. ENG 263/3

  • 2:43 PM IST

    Edgbaston Test LIVE: Do you think not picking Ravi Ashwin was the right call considering this is summer time in the UK and the pitches offer assistance to spinners on Day 5?

  • 2:28 PM IST

    Edgbaston Test LIVE: The first hour would certainly give us an indication of which way the game is headed. India need a couple of early wickets to believe they can do it. If Bairstow and Root can see off the first 30 minutes, then they would cruise to a win in all probability.

  • 12:29 PM IST
    The ECB statement on the racism issue: “We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today’s Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate.

    “There is no place for racism in cricket. Edgbaston has been working hard to create a safe and inclusive working environment.”
  • 12:27 PM IST

    Jasprit Bumrah would have to lead the attack and hope that his team’s fielding rises to the occasion if India has to make a match of it on the fifth and the final day in Edgbaston. So far, Bumrah has been exceptional in the match. The team would also do well to put the controversy that erupted between fans in the stands behind them and focus on the game. Sometimes, it is easier said than done. Meanwhile, the England and Wales Cricket Board has taken cognisance of the racist abuse issue in the stands and initiated an enquiry.

  • 12:22 PM IST

    England would be hoping Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow carry things forward from where they left on Monday. India on the other hand would hope to put history behind them and win their first Test in Birmingham – once a manufacturing powerhouse. The city is also slated to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games later in the year.

  • 12:01 PM IST

    Here’s how the weather is likely to be in Edgbaston Today.

  • 11:41 AM IST

    Good Morning, everyone,

    I’m Himanshu Shekhar and with me is my colleague Sunny Daud, who will be bringing you the LIVE Updates from what we expect to be a cliffhanger of a Test match in Edgbaston, Birmingham. Yorkshire’s batting powerhouses Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root will begin the day with 119 runs needed for a historic run chase. India on the other hand would hope for Jasprit Bumrah to fire and give that early breakthrough on what is a big day for Test cricket. The way two teams have played so far is a perfect advertisement for Test cricket.