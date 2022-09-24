LIVE IND Women vs ENG Women 3rd ODI Score and Match Updates: England won the toss and elected to bowl first. | Jhulan Goswami: “Thanks to BCCI and Cricket Association of Bengal, my family coaches captains, thanks for this opportunity it’s a special moment. I started in 2002 against England and ending in England. Most important thing is we are 2-0 up in the series.”Also Read - EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain – India Women vs England Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Lord's 3:30 PM IST September 24, Saturday

Amy Jones at the toss: "It's an honour to play at Lord's and hope it'll become a more regular feature in the future. On Tammy, it's been a brilliant journey, it was an emotional journey. It's all going on as it's the last day for the coach too. Hopefully, we will take it all in and enjoy the situation. I've enjoyed captaincy more than I thought, it has been a challenge. Hope to have Heather back soon."

Check Playing XI for today’s match:

England Women (Playing XI): Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones(w/c), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Freya Davies

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

It is believed that retiring from international cricket on the field is something which many cricketers don’t get in their lifetime. But for Jhulan, a bonafide legend of the game, to bow out of international cricket at Lord’s after completing nearly two decades in the arena, it is a different high altogether.

    LIVE INDW vs ENGW 3rd ODI: OUT!!! Jhulan Goswami departs for a duck. It was a good delivery but the legend couldn’t do much about it. IND 149/8 after 39.5 overs.

    LIVE INDW vs ENGW 3rd ODI: The last recognized pair of Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma are in the middle. India are 110/6 aftern 30 overs.

    LIVE INDW vs ENGW 3rd ODI: 100 comes for India in the 26th over.

    LIVE INDW vs ENGW 3rd ODI: OUT!!! Mandhana departs in the most unfortunate ways. Kate Cross gets her 4th wicket. India have now lost their 5th wicket. IND 87/5 (23.3)

    LIVE INDW vs ENGW 3rd ODI: India should look to target a total 220 plus from here. Considering one of either Deepti Sharma or Smriti Mandhana stays till the end. IND 84/4 (22.2)

    LIVE INDW vs ENGW 3rd ODI: The partnership has now raced to 49 off 62 balls. Even the run-rate has improved and gone past 4. Single! and the stand now touches 50. IND 79/4 (19.1)

    LIVE INDW vs ENGW 3rd ODI: FOUR!! That is a good shot from Deepti Sharma. Both of them are not getting bogged down due to the fall of wickets. IND 66/4 (17.1)