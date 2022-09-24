LIVE IND Women vs ENG Women 3rd ODI Score and Match Updates: It was an excellent performance from the hosts with the ball as India could only manage 169/10 after 45.4 overs. Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana scored half centuries for the visitors. Kate Cross bowled an excellent spell of 4 for 26 in 10 overs. England need 170 to win. Can Jhulan Goswami produce a match winning performance in her final match? Stay tuned. England won the toss and elected to bowl first. | Jhulan Goswami: “Thanks to BCCI and Cricket Association of Bengal, my family coaches captains, thanks for this opportunity it’s a special moment. I started in 2002 against England and ending in England. Most important thing is we are 2-0 up in the series.”Also Read - EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain – India Women vs England Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Lord's 3:30 PM IST September 24, Saturday

Amy Jones at the toss: “It’s an honour to play at Lord’s and hope it’ll become a more regular feature in the future. On Tammy, it’s been a brilliant journey, it was an emotional journey. It’s all going on as it’s the last day for the coach too. Hopefully, we will take it all in and enjoy the situation. I’ve enjoyed captaincy more than I thought, it has been a challenge. Hope to have Heather back soon.” Also Read - Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I Highlights, Cricket Scorecard, National Stadium, Karachi

Check Playing XI for today’s match:

England Women (Playing XI): Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones(w/c), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Freya Davies Also Read - IND vs AUS 2nd T20 Highlights: Rohit Stars As India Breeze Past Australia By 6 Wickets To Level Series 1-1

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Check out updates from the match here:

Live Updates

  • 9:37 PM IST

  • 9:34 PM IST

    LIVE INDW vs ENGW 3rd ODI: OUT!!! Just the wicket India wanted. Renuka Thakur gets her 4th wicket in the form of captain Amy Jones. ENG 104/8 after 30 overs

  • 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE INDW vs ENGW 3rd ODI: Renuka Singh Thakur in the attack. Can she break this partnership? She got two more overs left as Charlotte Dean and Amy Jones play her out safely. ENG 100/7 after 28 overs.

  • 8:57 PM IST

    LIVE INDW vs ENGW 3rd ODI: FOUR!!! Deepti Sharma made a good chase but couldn’t stop it from reaching the boundary. Captain Amy Jones has to stay till the end to keep England alive in this competition. ENG 85/7 (21)

  • 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE INDW vs ENGW 3rd ODI: FOUR!!! Welcome boundary for England. Vastrakar did put in a good dive but to no avail. Deepti Sharma back for another over. ENG 71/7 after 18 overs.

  • 8:42 PM IST

    LIVE INDW vs ENGW 3rd ODI: Star with the bat today for India, Deepti Sharma in the attack. She can certainly put some restrictions on the likes of Amy Jones and Freya Kemp who score rapidly. OUT!!! Deepti Sharma gets Freya Kemp. ENG 65/7 after 17 overs.

  • 8:31 PM IST

    LIVE INDW vs ENGW 3rd ODI: IS THAT TAKEN!!! YES!!! IT IS!!! England in all sorts of trouble as Sophie Ecclestone departs. Guess, who took that catch? It was Jhulan Goswami in the slips who took a sharp catch. ENG 53/6 (14.1)

  • 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE INDW vs ENGW 3rd ODI: Appeal for RUNOUT!!! That was incredible from Harmanpreet Kaur. But Sophie Ecclestone never left the crease. Renuka Thakur is bowling her 7th consecutive over. ENG 53/5 (14)

  • 8:24 PM IST

    LIVE INDW vs ENGW 3rd ODI: India women are roaring loud at Lords. OUT!!! Danni Wyatt departs after scoring two consecutive boundaries off Rajeshwari Gayakawad. ENG 53/5 (13)