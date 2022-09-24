LIVE IND Women vs ENG Women 3rd ODI Score and Match Updates: It was an excellent performance from the hosts with the ball as India could only manage 169/10 after 45.4 overs. Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana scored half centuries for the visitors. Kate Cross bowled an excellent spell of 4 for 26 in 10 overs. England need 170 to win. Can Jhulan Goswami produce a match winning performance in her final match? Stay tuned. England won the toss and elected to bowl first. | Jhulan Goswami: “Thanks to BCCI and Cricket Association of Bengal, my family coaches captains, thanks for this opportunity it’s a special moment. I started in 2002 against England and ending in England. Most important thing is we are 2-0 up in the series.”Also Read - EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain – India Women vs England Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Lord's 3:30 PM IST September 24, Saturday

Amy Jones at the toss: "It's an honour to play at Lord's and hope it'll become a more regular feature in the future. On Tammy, it's been a brilliant journey, it was an emotional journey. It's all going on as it's the last day for the coach too. Hopefully, we will take it all in and enjoy the situation. I've enjoyed captaincy more than I thought, it has been a challenge. Hope to have Heather back soon."

England Women (Playing XI): Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones(w/c), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Freya Davies Also Read - IND vs AUS 2nd T20 Highlights: Rohit Stars As India Breeze Past Australia By 6 Wickets To Level Series 1-1

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

