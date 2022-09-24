LIVE IND Women vs ENG Women 3rd ODI Score and Match Updates: A controversial end to a fascinating game of cricket. England required 17 required off 32 balls. Deepti Sharma ran well set English batter Charlotte Dean out on the non-striker’s end and it ended the game for England. Umpires adjudged it out as it was well within the rules of the game. The move was met with boos and applause at the same time. India won by 16 runs and whitewashed the hosts 3-0. Also Read - EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain – India Women vs England Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Lord's 3:30 PM IST September 24, Saturday

It was an excellent performance from the hosts with the ball as India could only manage 169/10 after 45.4 overs. Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana scored half centuries for the visitors. Kate Cross bowled an excellent spell of 4 for 26 in 10 overs. England need 170 to win. Can Jhulan Goswami produce a match winning performance in her final match? Stay tuned. England won the toss and elected to bowl first. | Jhulan Goswami: "Thanks to BCCI and Cricket Association of Bengal, my family coaches captains, thanks for this opportunity it's a special moment. I started in 2002 against England and ending in England. Most important thing is we are 2-0 up in the series."

Check Playing XI for today’s match:

England Women (Playing XI): Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones(w/c), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Freya Davies

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

