LIVE India vs Hong Kong T20, Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming , Dubai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Hong Kong. The Rohit Sharma-led side are the favourites to win the title. They had a good game against Pakistan in their campaign opener, one which the players will cherish forever. Rohit spoke about the team taking risks whenever it needs to and playing with a particular template. However, against Pakistan, the approach was more sedate and routined. Dinesh Karthik chosen over Rishabh Pant surprised the Indian fans and cricket experts and as it turned out it was not such a bad call. Hong Kong yet again made it to the main round of the Asia Cup. They won all three qualifier games and made it as the third team in group A. They defeated Singapore by 8 runs defending 148 to win. The side defeated Kuwait and UAE by 8 wickets each in their next two games to book a slot in group A. The likes of Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Chira Suri and skipper Nizakat Khan are the senior players in the side and will need to deliver with the bat.Also Read - BIG Setback For IND-PAK; Rohit & Babar Penalised For THIS Reason

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi. Also Read - Hardik Pandya on Cusp of Breaking MS Dhoni's Record, Equalling Virat Kohli's Massive T20I Feat

Hong Kong Squad: Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Mohammad Waheed, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi. Also Read - India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Video: Predicted Playing XI, Dubai Stadium Pitch Report And Dubai Weather