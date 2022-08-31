AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Hong Kong T20, Asia Cup 2022, Dubai: A comprehensive win more or less in the end for India by 40 runs and they have sealed their spot in the Super Fours. It was their power-hitting towards the end that set up this victory and the bowlers did a near clinical job of defending the big total. Hong Kong had a lot of belief coming into this game and probably for the first half an hour or so looked good on the field. Their inability to pick up regular wickets cost them at the death and their batters were simply no match for the opposition bowlers. They did start well with the bat with Babar Hayat laying down the platform. By the time he fell, their reliable top three had all perished and only Kinchit Shah in the middle phase was able to muster up a few runs. Scott McKechnie and Zeeshan Ali did get away with a few boundaries towards the end but the game was already done and dusted by then. Suryakumar Yadav (68* off 26 balls) is the Player of the Match. Says that some of his shots are predetermined but most of the time, you have to bat in the present. Shares that the pitch was on the slower side and he wanted to express himself and up the tempo of the innings. Adds that you have to be flexible and ready to play at any position, and he has been doing it for some time now.Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav Stars in India's 40 Run Win Over Hong Kong

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi.

Hong Kong Squad: Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Mohammad Waheed, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi.