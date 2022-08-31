LIVE India vs Hong Kong T20, Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming , Dubai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Hong Kong. The Rohit Sharma-led side are the favourites to win the title. They had a good game against Pakistan in their campaign opener, one which the players will cherish forever. Rohit spoke about the team taking risks whenever it needs to and playing with a particular template. However, against Pakistan, the approach was more sedate and routined. Dinesh Karthik chosen over Rishabh Pant surprised the Indian fans and cricket experts and as it turned out it was not such a bad call. Hong Kong yet again made it to the main round of the Asia Cup. They won all three qualifier games and made it as the third team in group A. They defeated Singapore by 8 runs defending 148 to win. The side defeated Kuwait and UAE by 8 wickets each in their next two games to book a slot in group A. The likes of Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Chira Suri and skipper Nizakat Khan are the senior players in the side and will need to deliver with the bat.Also Read - BIG Setback For IND-PAK; Rohit & Babar Penalised For THIS Reason

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi. Also Read - Hardik Pandya on Cusp of Breaking MS Dhoni's Record, Equalling Virat Kohli's Massive T20I Feat

Hong Kong Squad: Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Mohammad Waheed, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi. Also Read - India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Video: Predicted Playing XI, Dubai Stadium Pitch Report And Dubai Weather

Live Updates

  • 9:06 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: Final over coming up, Virat Kohli has completed his half-century and India has gone beyond 166. IND 166/2 (19)

  • 8:48 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: 16 overs gone, India are now at 134/2. Virat Kohli inching towards his half-century. IND 134/2 (16)

  • 8:34 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: OUT!! KL Rahul departs! Ghazanfar claims the wicket. Suryakumar Yadav is the new man in for Team India. IND 97/2 (13.2)

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have got hold of the innings as India look to bolster their runs in the overs to come. IND 81/1 (11.1)

  • 8:19 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: We are half-way through in the first innings. India are now steady at 70/1. IND 70/1 (10)

  • 8:11 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: 8 overs gone, India are now at 57/1. IND 57/1 (8)

  • 8:05 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: 6 overs gone, India are now at 44/1. Kohli-Rahul look to re-build innings. IND 44/1 (6)

  • 7:59 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: OUT!! Rohit Sharma departs, Ayush Shukla takes the wicket- Hong Kong have the first breakthrough! Virat Kohli is the new man in. IND 39/1 (5)

  • 7:50 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: 3 overs gone, India openers are now going at a good rate. IND 28/0 (3)

  • 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma becomes the first batsman to score 3500 runs in T20Is. IND 16/0 (2.3)