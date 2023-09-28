Home

LIVE India vs Japan, Asian Games 2023 Hockey: India Eye Hat-Trick Win

LIVE India vs Japan, Asian Games 2023 Hockey: After winning the first two matches in the Asian Games, team India will now aim for the third victory against Japan. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates of India vs Japan Hockey match.

LIVE India vs Japan, Asian Games 2023 Hockey: The Indian Hockey team will lock horns against Japan for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou 2023, Indian Hockey team has so far dominated opponents with stunning victories in both matches. India beat Uzbekistan 16-0 in their initial Pool A match and after that, India beat Singapore by 16-1 in another clash of the marquee event.

On the other hand, Japan has also performed well as they started their campaign with a 7-2 victory against Bangladesh in their opening Pool-A match after that they also beat Uzbekistan 10-1 in their second game.

