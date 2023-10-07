Home

India vs Japan (IND vs JPN) Hockey Match Score and Updates, Asian Games 2023: India hope to end tournament on a high with a bronze medal. Check Live updates here.

LIVE | India vs Japan, Asian Games 2023 Women’s Hockey Score: After falling short to a humiliating defeat on the hands of China in the semis, India women will be looking to win the bronze medal, when they go head to head with Japan in the 3rd place play-off match. India were quite dominant in the group as they finished Pool A on pole position. But in the business round, they were humbled by a dominant China side by 4-0. Now it’s down to Savita and Co to make amends.

India Women’s Hockey Squad: Savita (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Monika, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Nisha, Sonika, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu, Salima Tete.

