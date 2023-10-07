Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates IND vs JPN, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Bronze Medal Match: India Women Lock Horns With Japan
live

LIVE Updates IND vs JPN, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Bronze Medal Match: India Women Lock Horns With Japan

India vs Japan (IND vs JPN) Hockey Match Score and Updates, Asian Games 2023: India hope to end tournament on a high with a bronze medal. Check Live updates here.

Published: October 7, 2023 12:37 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

India vs Japan, India vs Japan hockey live blog, India women vs Japan women live updates, India women vs Japan women hockey live updates, India vs Japan hockey live blog, India vs Japan hockey, India vs Japan hockey live, India vs Japan Women's hockey in Asian Games 2023, India vs Japan women's hockey live streaming, India vs Japan women's hockey head to head, India vs Japan hockey head to head, India vs Japan asian games 3rd place, live streaming of India vs Japan Women's hockey in Asian Games, how to watch India vs Japan hockey at asian games, Asian Games 2023 hockey bronze medal, Asian Games 2023 hockey bronze medal live streaming, when and where to watch Asian Games 2023 hockey bronze medal match, Asian Games 2023 hockey bronze medal match live streaming details, Asian Games, Asian Games 2023, Savita Punia, hockey
LIVE IND vs JPN, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Bronze Medal Match: India Women Lock Horns With Japan. (Image: Twitter)

LIVE | India vs Japan, Asian Games 2023 Women’s Hockey Score: After falling short to a humiliating defeat on the hands of China in the semis, India women will be looking to win the bronze medal, when they go head to head with Japan in the 3rd place play-off match. India were quite dominant in the group as they finished Pool A on pole position. But in the business round, they were humbled by a dominant China side by 4-0. Now it’s down to Savita and Co to make amends.

Trending Now

India Women’s Hockey Squad: Savita (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Monika, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Nisha, Sonika, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu, Salima Tete.

Live Updates

  • Oct 7, 2023 1:18 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs JPN, Asian Games 2023 Hockey: Japan’s top-scorer are Miyu Hasegawa, Aimi Kobayashi and Shihori Oikawa. All of them scored 3 goals each so far.

  • Oct 7, 2023 1:16 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs JPN, Asian Games 2023 Hockey: India’s top-scorer are Sangita Kumari and Navneet Kaur. Both have scored 4 goals each.

  • Oct 7, 2023 1:09 PM IST

  • Oct 7, 2023 1:07 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs JPN, Asian Games 2023 Hockey: HEAD TO HEAD STATS | Japan and India have faced a total of 28 times at the international stage. Japan have won 15 times, while India have won 10 times. Only 3 matches ended in a draw.

  • Oct 7, 2023 12:59 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs JPN, Asian Games 2023 Hockey: In the semis, Japan narrowly lost to South Korea on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

  • Oct 7, 2023 12:55 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs JPN, Asian Games 2023 Hockey: Japan on the other hand, started off with a 7-0 victory over Indonesia, followed by a 14-0 drubbing over Thailand, 2-0 win over China, before ending the group stage with a 8-0 win over Kazakhstan.

  • Oct 7, 2023 12:53 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs JPN, Asian Games 2023 Hockey: In the semis, they had no reply to the Chinese onslaught and were humbled 4-0 to settle down for a 3rd place match.

  • Oct 7, 2023 12:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs JPN, Asian Games 2023 Hockey: The Women’s team started off with a bang, beating Singapore 13-0 in the first match, followed by a 6-0 domination over Malaysia and a 1-1 draw against South Korea to top Pool A.

  • Oct 7, 2023 12:44 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs JPN, Asian Games 2023 Hockey: The last action of the tournament for Indian Hockey. India will be taking on Japan in Women’s Bronze medal match. The Men’s team already signed up with huge Gold medal win.

  • Oct 7, 2023 12:43 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs JPN, Asian Games 2023 Hockey: India Women’s Hockey Squad: Savita (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Monika, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Nisha, Sonika, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu, Salima Tete.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>