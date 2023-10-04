Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates – IND vs KOR, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Semi-Final: India Men’s Team Aim Gold
live

LIVE Updates – IND vs KOR, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Semi-Final: India Men’s Team Aim Gold

India vs South Korea (IND vs KOR) Hockey Match Score and Updates, Asian Games 2023: India Men's Team Aim Gold. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates.

Updated: October 4, 2023 12:19 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk

India vs South Korea, India vs South Korea hockey live blog, India vs South Korea live updates, India vs South Korea hockey live updates, India vs South Korea hockey live blog, India vs South Korea hockey, India vs South Korea hockey semifinal live, India vs South Korea hockey semifinal in Asian Games 2023, India vs South Korea hockey semifinal live streaming, India vs South Korea head to head, India vs South Korea hockey head to head, India vs South Korea asian games hockey semifinal, live streaming of India vs South Korea hockey semifinal in Asian Games, how to watch India vs South Korea hockey semifinal at asian games, Asian Games 2023 hockey semifinal, Asian Games 2023 hockey semifinal live streaming, when and where to watch Asian Games 2023 hockey semifinal, Asian Games 2023 hockey semifinal live streaming details, Asian Games, Asian Games 2023, Harmanpreet Singh, hockey
India vs South Korea, Men's Hockey Semifinal, Live Updates

India vs South Korea, Asian Games 2023 Men’s Hockey Semifinal Live Score: Unbeaten in the pool stages of the men’s hockey event at the Asian Games 2023, the Indian team will face a tough test against South Korea in the semifinal on Wednesday at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Field. The Indian team have pumped in 58 goals in five matches in the pool stages. A gold medal in Asian Games 2023 will ensure India a berth at Paris Olympics next year.

Trending Now

Mens’s Hockey Squad : PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sanjay, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.

Live Updates

  • Oct 4, 2023 12:16 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs KOR, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Semis: There have been 285 goals scored in 30 matches, for an average of 9.5 goals per match (as of 2 October 2023).

  • Oct 4, 2023 12:14 PM IST

  • Oct 4, 2023 12:13 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs KOR, Asian Games Hockey Semis: There is no doubt that the semi-final match against the Koreans would be a tough one as this would be the biggest stage India will be facing.

  • Oct 4, 2023 12:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs KOR, Asian Games Hockey Semis: India last met South Korea in the Asian Champions Trophy back in August. The Men in Blue just edged the Koreans by a 3-2 score-line before going onto win the tournament.

  • Oct 4, 2023 12:10 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs KOR, Asian Games Hockey Semis: SOUTH KOREA SQUAD | Kim Jaehyeon, Kim Hyeonhong, Kim Kyubeom, Lee Gangsan, Lee Namyong, Jung Manjae, Hwang Taeil, Lee Jungjun, Seo Inwoo, Ji Woo Cheon, Lee Hyeseung, Kim Jaehan, Kim Sunghyun, Jeong Junwoo, Lee Seunghoon, Kim Hyeongjin Jang Jonghyun, Jeon Byungjin, Yang Jihun, and Lee Juyoung.

  • Oct 4, 2023 12:08 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs KOR, Asian Games Hockey Semis: HEAD TO HEAD STATS | When it comes to the head to head stats, South Korea hold the advantage with 12 wins in 19 meeting. India won only 5 matches, while the other 2 matches ended in a draw.

  • Oct 4, 2023 12:04 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs KOR, Asian Games Hockey Semis: Only India and China as of now are the only two unbeaten teams in the tournament.

  • Oct 4, 2023 12:03 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs KOR, Asian Games Hockey Semis: South Korea have scored 42 goals in 5 matches so far and conceded only 8.

  • Oct 4, 2023 12:03 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs KOR, Asian Games Hockey Semis: South Korea’s Jang Jong-Hyun is the top scorer of the tournament with 17 goals, while India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh and also Mandeep Singh are placed second with 11 goals each under their belt.

  • Oct 4, 2023 11:59 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs KOR, Asian Games Hockey Semis: South Korea on the other hand, finished second, losing only one game. The Koreans defeated Indonesia and Thailand both by a 10-0 margin, before going down to China by 3-2. The Koreans then came back and earned a hard-fought 4-3 win over Malaysia before trouncing Oman 16-2.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>