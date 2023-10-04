Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates – IND vs KOR, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Semi-Final: Hardik Gives India 1-0 Lead
live

LIVE Updates – IND vs KOR, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Semi-Final: Hardik Gives India 1-0 Lead

India vs South Korea (IND vs KOR) Hockey Match Score and Updates, Asian Games 2023: Hardik Gives India 1-0 Lead. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates.

Published: October 4, 2023 1:40 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk

India vs South Korea, India vs South Korea hockey live blog, India vs South Korea live updates, India vs South Korea hockey live updates, India vs South Korea hockey live blog, India vs South Korea hockey, India vs South Korea hockey semifinal live, India vs South Korea hockey semifinal in Asian Games 2023, India vs South Korea hockey semifinal live streaming, India vs South Korea head to head, India vs South Korea hockey head to head, India vs South Korea asian games hockey semifinal, live streaming of India vs South Korea hockey semifinal in Asian Games, how to watch India vs South Korea hockey semifinal at asian games, Asian Games 2023 hockey semifinal, Asian Games 2023 hockey semifinal live streaming, when and where to watch Asian Games 2023 hockey semifinal, Asian Games 2023 hockey semifinal live streaming details, Asian Games, Asian Games 2023, Harmanpreet Singh, hockey
India vs South Korea, Men's Hockey Semifinal, Live Updates

India vs South Korea, Asian Games 2023 Men’s Hockey Semifinal Live Score: Unbeaten in the pool stages of the men’s hockey event at the Asian Games 2023, the Indian team will face a tough test against South Korea in the semifinal on Wednesday at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Field. The Indian team have pumped in 58 goals in five matches in the pool stages. A gold medal in Asian Games 2023 will ensure India a berth at Paris Olympics next year.

Trending Now

Mens’s Hockey Squad : PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sanjay, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.

Live Updates

  • Oct 4, 2023 1:46 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs KOR, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Semis: GOAAL!!! India score again! Mandeep SIngh scores!! It’s 2-0 for the Indians! Koreans are trailing already by a 2-goal margin in the opening minutes. IND 2-0 KOR (1st QTR)

  • Oct 4, 2023 1:39 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs KOR, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Semis: GOAAL!! India score!! Hardik Puts India ahead! Just what the doctor ordered! IND 1-0 KOR (Hardik)

  • Oct 4, 2023 1:35 PM IST

    LIVE – IND vs KOR, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Semis: We are underway!! It’s gonna be a cracker jack of a match!

  • Oct 4, 2023 1:00 PM IST

  • Oct 4, 2023 12:51 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs KOR, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Semis: India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 to clinch the Bronze medal back in 2018 in Indonesia.

  • Oct 4, 2023 12:50 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs KOR, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Semis: Jang Jong-Hyun was the top-scorer of the previous edition back in 2018. He is once again the leading top-scorer, but this time he will be playing in the semis.

  • Oct 4, 2023 12:38 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs KOR, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Semis: India already netted 58 goals in their first 5 games. Can they stage yet another goal fest against the Koreans? It won’t be an easy task to do it. But the fans can hope.

  • Oct 4, 2023 12:30 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs KOR, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Semis: The winner of the Asian Games 2023, Hockey tournament will get a direct spot in the Paris Olympics 2024.

  • Oct 4, 2023 12:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs KOR, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Semis: India have managed to win only 3 goal medals from Hockey in the Asian Games and now it’s time to add a 4th one to the trophy cabinet.

  • Oct 4, 2023 12:16 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs KOR, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Semis: There have been 285 goals scored in 30 matches, for an average of 9.5 goals per match (as of 2 October 2023).

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>