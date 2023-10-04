Home

Sports

LIVE Updates – IND vs KOR, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Semi-Final: Hardik Gives India 1-0 Lead

live

LIVE Updates – IND vs KOR, Asian Games 2023 Hockey Semi-Final: Hardik Gives India 1-0 Lead

India vs South Korea (IND vs KOR) Hockey Match Score and Updates, Asian Games 2023: Hardik Gives India 1-0 Lead. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates.

India vs South Korea, Men's Hockey Semifinal, Live Updates

India vs South Korea, Asian Games 2023 Men’s Hockey Semifinal Live Score: Unbeaten in the pool stages of the men’s hockey event at the Asian Games 2023, the Indian team will face a tough test against South Korea in the semifinal on Wednesday at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Field. The Indian team have pumped in 58 goals in five matches in the pool stages. A gold medal in Asian Games 2023 will ensure India a berth at Paris Olympics next year.

Trending Now

Mens’s Hockey Squad : PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sanjay, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES