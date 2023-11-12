By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Netherlands Fight Back After Siraj Strikes
Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: India's 410/4 is their their second-highest total in World Cups. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill also scored fifties. Get here latest India vs Netherlands updates.
Live India vs Netherlands (IND vs NED) ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul smashed respective centuries as India posted a mammoth 410/4 in 50 overs against Netherlands at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Opting to bat first, India started on a solid note with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill hitting half-centuries. At no.3, Bengaluru favourite Virat Kohli scored 51 before going back to the hut. Iyer and Rahul put on 208 runs for the fourth wicket. It was India’s second-highest ODI World Cup total after scoring 413/5 against Bermuda in 2007 World Cup.
IND vs NED Playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
