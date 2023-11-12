Top Recommended Stories

Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Netherlands Fight Back After Siraj Strikes

Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: India's 410/4 is their their second-highest total in World Cups. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill also scored fifties. Get here latest India vs Netherlands updates.

Updated: November 12, 2023 7:06 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Nikhil

Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard

Live India vs Netherlands (IND vs NED) ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul smashed respective centuries as India posted a mammoth 410/4 in 50 overs against Netherlands at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Opting to bat first, India started on a solid note with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill hitting half-centuries. At no.3, Bengaluru favourite Virat Kohli scored 51 before going back to the hut. Iyer and Rahul put on 208 runs for the fourth wicket. It was India’s second-highest ODI World Cup total after scoring 413/5 against Bermuda in 2007 World Cup.

IND vs NED Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Live Updates

  • Nov 12, 2023 7:07 PM IST

  • Nov 12, 2023 7:07 PM IST

    Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Meanwhile, as India defend the total, chants of ‘Kohli ko bowling do’ go viral at Chinnaswamy.

  • Nov 12, 2023 7:06 PM IST

    Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Spin comes in for the first time for India. Kuldeep Yadav is brought into the attack. Just one run from the over. NED 63/1 (11)

  • Nov 12, 2023 7:02 PM IST

    Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: After Colin Ackerman, Max ODowd is taking on the Indian pacers as he hit a four and a six against Mohammed Shami. NED 62/1 (10)

  • Nov 12, 2023 6:57 PM IST

    Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Colin Ackermann is looking outstanding in Bengaluru as the Dutch batter is hitting fours at will against the Indian bowlers. He is loving batting at this ground. Fifty for Netherlands. NED 52/1 (9)

  • Nov 12, 2023 6:52 PM IST

    Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Mohammed Shami comes to bowl. The veteran pacer is India’s best bowler in World Cups and is expected to shine with the ball today too. NED 46/1 (8)

  • Nov 12, 2023 6:45 PM IST

    Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Both Max ODowd and Colin Ackerman are batting with patience and have got boundaries in gaps. Mohammed Shami is yet to come into attack. Back-to-back fours from Ackerman off Mohammed Siraj. NED 29/1 (6)

  • Nov 12, 2023 6:25 PM IST

    Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: OUTTT!!! Mohammed Siraj strikes. Barresi is caught by KL Rahul behind the wicket. NED 5/1 (1.2)

  • Nov 12, 2023 6:22 PM IST

    Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: It was a good over by Jasprit Burmrah as he just conceded five runs in his opening over. NED 5-0 (1)

  • Nov 12, 2023 6:18 PM IST

    Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: And we are back in action. Jasprit Bumrah opens the attack for India. Wesley Barresi and Max ODowd open the batting for Netherlands.

