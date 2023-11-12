By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Iyer Smashes Maiden WC Hundred, India Eye 400
Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of India vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match.
Live India vs Netherlands (IND vs NED) ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bat first against Netherlands at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Indian openers provided his team with a good start as they joined 91 runs without any loss in the first batting powerplay. However, both Gill and Rohit failed to convert their half-centuries into a big score. Virat smashed another fifty too but he failed to convert it into his 50th ODI century. This was the first occasion in the history of the World Cup that all top 5 batters hit a 50-plus score.
IND vs NED Playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
