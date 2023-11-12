Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Iyer Smashes Maiden WC Hundred, India Eye 400
live

Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Iyer Smashes Maiden WC Hundred, India Eye 400

Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of India vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match.

Updated: November 12, 2023 5:31 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Nikhil

IND vs NED, Live IND vs NED, Livescore IND vs NED, IND vs NED Live Cricket score, Live IND vs NED, India vs Netherlands live cricket score, India vs Netherlands Live Updates, Indian Cricket team, Netherlands Cricket, IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs NED Live Free Score, IND vs NED Free Live Score, IND vs NED at Chinnaswamy, IND vs NED In Bengaluru, INdian Cricket Team, Netherlands Cricket, ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs NED Live Cricket Score, ODI World Cup 2023 cricket score, IND vs NED,
Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard

Live India vs Netherlands (IND vs NED) ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bat first against Netherlands at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Indian openers provided his team with a good start as they joined 91 runs without any loss in the first batting powerplay. However, both Gill and Rohit failed to convert their half-centuries into a big score. Virat smashed another fifty too but he failed to convert it into his 50th ODI century. This was the first occasion in the history of the World Cup that all top 5 batters hit a 50-plus score.

Trending Now

IND vs NED Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Live Updates

  • Nov 12, 2023 5:31 PM IST

    Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: 14 runs from the over. BOUNDARY and SIX from Rahul in the over. 350! comes up for Team India. IND 360/3 (47)

  • Nov 12, 2023 5:27 PM IST

    Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Shreyas Iyer becomes the first Indian batter to score an ODI century against the Netherlands. IND 346/3 (46)

    • Nov 12, 2023 5:25 PM IST

      Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: HUNDRED! for Iyer. This is his maiden World Cup Century. What a knock. There were lots of questions on his involvement in the playing 11 and he answered them all with his bat. IND 346/3 (46)

    • Nov 12, 2023 5:21 PM IST

      Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: BOUNDARY! from Rahul on the fourth ball. Iyer is batting on 97 and as he took a single on the last ball, he will be on the strike in the next over. IND 337/3 (45)

    • Nov 12, 2023 5:15 PM IST

      Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: HUGE SIX! from Iyer against Van Meekeren on the third ball. Rahul joins the party and hits a SIX! on the fifth ball. 18 runs from the over. IND 330/3 (44)

    • Nov 12, 2023 5:10 PM IST

      Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: FIFTY! for Rahul as well only third and first occasion in the World Cup when all first five batters have scored a FIFTY! in an innings. IND 312/3 (43)

    • Nov 12, 2023 5:06 PM IST

      Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Bas de Leede back into the attack. BOUNDARY! from Iyer on the fourth ball. 100-RUN PARTNERSHIP! comes up between Iyer and Rahul. 8 from the over. IND 304/3 (42)

    • Nov 12, 2023 5:00 PM IST

      Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Logan van Beek back into the attack. BACK-2-BACK BOUNDARIES! for Rahul. 12 runs from this over. IND 296/3 (41)

    • Nov 12, 2023 4:58 PM IST

      Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: SIX! from Iyer on the second ball against Van Meekeren. 10 runs from this over. 40 overs are done and dusted. Final 10 overs are remaining, howw many more runs can India add in them? IND 284/3 (40)

    • Nov 12, 2023 4:49 PM IST

      Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: BOUNDARY! from Rahul to start Van der Merwe’s final over. 8 runs from this over. End of Van der Merwe’s spell, he has 53 runs in 10 overs and got the big wicket of Virat Kohli. IND 274/3 (39)

    Also Read:

    For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

    Topics

    More Stories

    By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.