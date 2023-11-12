Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Iyer Smashes Maiden WC Hundred, India Eye 400

Home

Live India vs Netherlands (IND vs NED) ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bat first against Netherlands at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Indian openers provided his team with a good start as they joined 91 runs without any loss in the first batting powerplay. However, both Gill and Rohit failed to convert their half-centuries into a big score. Virat smashed another fifty too but he failed to convert it into his 50th ODI century. This was the first occasion in the history of the World Cup that all top 5 batters hit a 50-plus score.

IND vs NED Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

