Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Check Probable Playing XIs
live

Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Check Probable Playing XIs

Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of India vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match.

Updated: November 12, 2023 9:42 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

IND vs NED, Live IND vs NED, Livescore IND vs NED, IND vs NED Live Cricket score, Live IND vs NED, India vs Netherlands live cricket score, India vs Netherlands Live Updates, Indian Cricket team, Netherlands Cricket, IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs NED Live Free Score, IND vs NED Free Live Score, IND vs NED at Chinnaswamy, IND vs NED In Bengaluru, INdian Cricket Team, Netherlands Cricket, ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs NED Live Cricket Score, ODI World Cup 2023 cricket score, IND vs NED,
Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard

Live India vs Netherlands (IND vs NED) ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Table toppers India will lock horns against the struggling Netherlands for match 45 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on November 12, Sunday. This will be the last clash for India before the semifinal and for Netherlands, this will be the last clash of the tournament.

Trending Now

IND vs NED Probable Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merve, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Live Updates

  • Nov 12, 2023 9:29 AM IST

    Here is how ODI World Cup 2023 bound Indian cricket team celebrated Diwali 2023.

  • Nov 12, 2023 9:28 AM IST
    Watch India vs Netherlands Match Live Streaming Outside India, here are the details:
    India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar
    Pakistan- PTV Sports
    Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports
    US and Canada- ESPN+
    UK- Sky Sports and My5
    New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go
  • Nov 12, 2023 9:26 AM IST

    The match between India and Netherlands will be streamed live on Hotstar and Star Sports in India. Mobile users can witness the free match on hotstar.

  • Nov 12, 2023 9:20 AM IST

    Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Team India must be confident and this will be an easy clash for hosts to win. Rohit Sharma will look to win this game with a big margin to boost the morale of the team.

  • Nov 12, 2023 9:04 AM IST

    Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: The weather in Bengaluru is cloudy and there are fewer chances of Rain at Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru.

  • Nov 12, 2023 8:24 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match which will be played at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.