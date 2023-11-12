Home

Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard

Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Check Probable Playing XIs

Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of India vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 match.

Live IND vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard

Live India vs Netherlands (IND vs NED) ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Table toppers India will lock horns against the struggling Netherlands for match 45 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on November 12, Sunday. This will be the last clash for India before the semifinal and for Netherlands, this will be the last clash of the tournament.

IND vs NED Probable Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merve, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

