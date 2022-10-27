LIVE India vs Netherlands,  T20 World Cup 2022, Cricket Score: The toss between India and Netherlands has been delayed due to South Africa vs Bangladesh match. The toss will take place after this match as India will play on the same ground. Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bat first and team India is coming with the same playing XI. The powerplay has ended Dutch has played a massive bowling game as India managed to score 33 runs by losing KL Rahul’s wicket.Also Read - IND vs NED: Rohit Sharma Goes Past Yuvraj Singh To Become India's Leading Six Hitter In T20 World Cup History

IND vs NED Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2022

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Ned BUZZ, T20 WC 2022: SKY-Kohli Light up SCG With FIREWORKS

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh Also Read - Pakistan vs Zimbabwe LIVE Streaming, Match 24 T20 World Cup 2022: When and Where to Watch in India

    SKY has finished the innings with a MAXIMUM. Suryakumar Yadav also completes his 50 runs mark. India scored 179 runs now the Netherlands side needs 180 runs to win the game.

    IND vs NED LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Bowlers are really working hard to save some runs. Logan van Beek is bowling so well so far. Both batters are unable to play any lofted shots. IND 172/2 (19.4)

    LIVE India vs Netherlands Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Paul van Meekeren just gave 8 runs from the 19th over what great bowling by Oranje. IND 162/2 (19)

    LIVE India vs Netherlands Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar settles for a single on the third ball. Virat Kohli is on the strike.

    LIVE India vs Netherlands Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Van Meekeren has changed the pace on the second ball and it was a dot ball.

    LIVE India vs Netherlands Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar started the 19th over with a boundary. IND 158/2 (18.1)

    LIVE India vs Netherlands Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Eighteen overs have done Indian batters scored 10 runs from the 17th over. India’s side will look for more runs. IND 154/2 (18)

    IND vs NED LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Van Beek is bowling so well to stop Indian batters.

    LIVE India vs Netherlands Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli is currently playing on 51 runs. India is eyeing a big total from Kohli and Suryakumar. IND 145/2 (17.1)