LIVE India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022, Cricket Score: The toss between India and Netherlands has been delayed due to South Africa vs Bangladesh match. The toss will take place after this match as India will play on the same ground. Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bat first and team India is coming with the same playing XI. The powerplay has ended Dutch has played a massive bowling game as India managed to score 33 runs by losing KL Rahul's wicket.

IND vs NED Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2022

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh