Highlights | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Match Abandonded Due To Rain, Hosts Lead 1-0

Highlights | India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Scorecard AS IT HAPPENED

Match abandoned due to constant rain. New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first. The second ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park here on Sunday has been washed out due to lengthy rain interruptions. At the time when rain came in the way, India were 89/1 in 12.5 overs after being asked to bat first by New Zealand.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

