Highlights | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Match Abandonded Due To Rain, Hosts Lead 1-0

Highlights | India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Scorecard AS IT HAPPENED

Updated: November 27, 2022 12:57 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Vishal Pushkar

Highlights | India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Scorecard AS IT HAPPENED

Highlights | India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Scorecard AS IT HAPPENED

Match abandoned due to constant rain. New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first. The second ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park here on Sunday has been washed out due to lengthy rain interruptions. At the time when rain came in the way, India were 89/1 in 12.5 overs after being asked to bat first by New Zealand.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Check out match updates here:

Live Updates

  • 12:40 PM IST

  • 12:34 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Score: Match Abandoned Due To Rain.

  • 12:29 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Score: It is coming down quite heavily at the moment. The cut-off time for the match to happen is 1:05 PM IST. Hopefully, it all clears it till then.

  • 11:52 AM IST

    LIVE | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Score: SIX!!! That was not timed perfectly as it just crossed the mid-wicket boundary. FOUR!!! That goes for a boundary. UH!!! Another spell of rain stops play. IND 89/1 (12.5)

  • 11:48 AM IST

    LIVE | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Score: SIX!!! What a dazzling shot from Suryakumar Yadav. It was a reverse paddle against an off spinner. Another 9-run over comes to an end. IND 78/1 (12)

  • 11:45 AM IST

    LIVE | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Score: 9 runs off Mitchell Santner’s over. The stage is set for a Surya special here at the Seddon Park. Bracewell back into the attack. IND 70/1 (11.2)

  • 11:39 AM IST

    LIVE | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Score: Bracewell into the attack. FOUR!! Gill whips it to the cover boundary to collect a boundary. This is excellent batting from the youngster. 9 runs off the over. IND 60/1 (10)

  • 11:35 AM IST

    LIVE | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Score: Surya is looking to rotate strike as he is struggling to find the boundaries. He realized it after the previous over by Lockie Ferguson where he was unable to connect. IND 51/1 (9)

Published Date: November 27, 2022 12:55 PM IST

Updated Date: November 27, 2022 12:57 PM IST