LIVE | IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Hagley Park, Christchurch Weather Updates: Rain Likely To Spoilsport The Game

Here are the live updates Christchurch Weather forecast ahead of India vs New Zealand third ODI match.

Updated: November 29, 2022 4:38 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE | IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Hagley Park, Christchurch Weather Updates

LIVE | IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Hagley Park, Christchurch Weather Updates: After 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand washed out due to rain, Dhawan and Co. will look to win the third ODI to level the series. However, rain could play spoilsport as there is a forecast of scattered showers in Christchurch and nothing can be more irritating than playing a series where the Gen-Next of Indian cricket hardly got any game time to show their prowess.

Live Updates

  • 4:09 PM IST

  • 4:07 PM IST
    LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Hagley Park, Christchurch: India had made changes in the playing XI of the second match. The team included a sixth bowling option and replaced Deepak Hooda but still the team had to face criticism as the team management dropped Sanju Samson and retained Rishabh Pant to bring in Hooda. Pant is continuously failing and in such a situation the team is continuously giving him opportunities while Samson is not getting many opportunities. Samson is repeatedly dropped from the team.
    Now it has to be seen whether Dhawan makes a change in the playing-11 of the second ODI and gives Samson a chance by leaving Pant out or not. Samson played the first ODI and scored an inning of 36 runs.
  • 4:05 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Hagley Park, Christchurch: “Tom Latham is a huge threat to the Indian side, because of the way he operates in the middle overs against spin by counter-attacking. His wicket will be a priority for India. Williamson is also another important player, but India will be focusing on their own strengths.” Jaffer also added.

  • 4:04 PM IST
    LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Hagley Park, Christchurch: “India should look to bowl better in the third ODI and try to come up with a better plan against Latham. Irrespective of the result, we want to see a good game of cricket.”
    Jaffer continued: “Indian fans have to go through so much trouble to watch the game. There is still a forecast for heavy rain, but I hope that the rain stays away.” Wasim Jaffer
  • 4:03 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Hagley Park, Christchurch: India Should Try To Come Up With A Better Plan Against Tom Latham – Wasim Jaffer.

  • 3:58 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Hagley Park, Christchurch: Kane Williamson is the third-highest run scorer in Hagley Oval as the batter smashed 251 runs from 2015 to 2019 in six matches with the highest score of 69 runs. Team India needs to scalp his wicket as soon as possible because if the batter settles down on the ground then it would become tough for Dhawan & Co. to change the game.

  • 3:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Hagley Park, Christchurch: Team India needs to look into the bowling options as in the first ODI visitors were seen struggling during bowling as they were unable to pick up the wickets.

  • 3:51 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Hagley Park, Christchurch: This will be India’s preparation for the ODI World Cup which will be held in 2022 in India.

  • 3:46 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Hagley Park, Christchurch: Simon Doull suggests giving some chances to Sanju Samson instead of Rishabh Pant. Read here: https://www.india.com/sports/samson-vs-pant-sanju-deserves-an-opportunity-as-well-says-simon-doull-5770545/

  • 3:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Hagley Park, Christchurch: After the second ODI there is so much speculation going on between Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson as Samson was out of the playing XI in the second ODI because the team wants a deep bowling attack.

Published Date: November 29, 2022 4:38 PM IST

Updated Date: November 29, 2022 4:38 PM IST