  LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Rohit Departs After Ton; Kohli Joins Gill
live

LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Rohit Departs After Ton; Kohli Joins Gill

LIVE UPDATES | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: India are leading the three-match series 2-0. Check ball-by-ball commentary. Get live streaming details.

Updated: January 24, 2023 3:28 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Virat Kohli

10* (6) 0x4, 1x6

Ishan Kishan (W)

0 (5) 0x4, 0x6

Mitchell Santner

(6-0-40-0)*

Blair Tickner

(6-0-39-1)
LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Rohit Sharma's Men Eye Series Sweep

LIVE UPDATES | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score

New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and opted to field first in the third and final ODI against India at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Also Read:

New Zealand, who are seeking the consolation win, made one change in their playing XI with Jacob Duffy replacing Henry Shipley.

On the other hand, India, who have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, made two changes as Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal come in for Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

Live Updates

  • 3:25 PM IST

  • 3:23 PM IST

    LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: And Rohit Sharma departs after making his hundred. Virat Kohli joins set Shubman Gill.
    IND 212/1

  • 3:21 PM IST

    LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Shubman Gill smashed his hundred with a boundary, what brilliant batting. Both the batters are in lethal form.

    IND 212/0 (26)

  • 3:20 PM IST

    LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Shubman Gill is also playing on 99 runs, the batter is on strike.

  • 3:19 PM IST

    LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Rohit Sharma smashed his 30 ODI century. What a brilliant knock by the Indian captain.

    IND 206/0 (25.3)

  • 3:17 PM IST

    LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Blair Tickner comes to bowl the 26th over.

  • 3:16 PM IST

    LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Both the batters are taking time for the centuries. Rohit Sharma is on 99* whereas Shubman Gill is on 98*.
    IND 205/0 (25)

  • 3:13 PM IST

    LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma already crossed 90 runs mark. This was a good over for India. Are we going to witness tons from both batters?
    IND 199/0 (24)

  • 3:09 PM IST

    LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Lockie Ferguson again comes to bowl the 24th over.

  • 3:08 PM IST

    LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Again a good over for the hosts as the batters smashed 13 runs from the over.
    IND 193/0 (23)

Topics

Published Date: January 24, 2023 3:27 PM IST

Updated Date: January 24, 2023 3:28 PM IST