LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Rohit Departs After Ton; Kohli Joins Gill

LIVE UPDATES | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: India are leading the three-match series 2-0. Check ball-by-ball commentary. Get live streaming details.

India 231/2 (29.0) Run Rate: (Current: 7.97) Last Wicket: Shubman Gill c Devon Conway b Blair Tickner 112 (78) - 230/2 in 27.6 Over Virat Kohli 10 * (6) 0x4, 1x6 Ishan Kishan (W) 0 (5) 0x4, 0x6 Mitchell Santner (6-0-40-0) * Blair Tickner (6-0-39-1)

New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and opted to field first in the third and final ODI against India at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, here on Tuesday.

New Zealand, who are seeking the consolation win, made one change in their playing XI with Jacob Duffy replacing Henry Shipley.

On the other hand, India, who have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, made two changes as Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal come in for Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

