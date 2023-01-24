LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Conway-Nicholls Re-Build For Hosts, Hosts Search For Wickets

Home

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India VS New Zealand 385/9 (50.0) 81/1 (11.1) Run Rate: (Current: 7.25) NZ need 305 runs in 233 balls at 7.85 rpo Last Wicket: Finn Allen b Hardik Pandya 0 (2) - 0/1 in 0.2 Over Henry Nicholls 37 * (33) 3x4, 2x6 Devon Conway 38 (32) 4x4, 2x6 Washington Sundar (2.1-0-12-0) * Umran Malik (2-0-18-0)

Fantastic centuries by Shubman Gill (112 off 78) and Rohit Sharma (101 off 85) propelled India to a massive 385-9 in the third and final ODI against New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Gill and Rohit put on an excellent exhibition of batting by hitting sixes and boundaries all around the park, stitching a stand of 212 runs for the opening wicket. Apart from Gill and Rohit, Hardik Pandya also played a vital knock, scoring 54 off 38 along with Shardul Thakur (25 off 17) in the last 10 overs.

Brief scores: India 385/9 in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 112, Rohit Sharma 101; Blair Tickner 3/76, Jacob Duffy 3/100) vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

