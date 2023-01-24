  • Home
LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Conway-Nicholls Re-Build For Hosts, Hosts Search For Wickets

LIVE UPDATES | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Conway-Nicholls Re-Build For Hosts, Hosts Search For Wickets. Check ball-by-ball commentary. Get live streaming details.

Published: January 24, 2023 6:17 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Henry Nicholls

37* (33) 3x4, 2x6

Devon Conway

38 (32) 4x4, 2x6

Washington Sundar

(2.1-0-12-0)*

Umran Malik

(2-0-18-0)
Fantastic centuries by Shubman Gill (112 off 78) and Rohit Sharma (101 off 85) propelled India to a massive 385-9 in the third and final ODI against New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Gill and Rohit put on an excellent exhibition of batting by hitting sixes and boundaries all around the park, stitching a stand of 212 runs for the opening wicket. Apart from Gill and Rohit, Hardik Pandya also played a vital knock, scoring 54 off 38 along with Shardul Thakur (25 off 17) in the last 10 overs.

Brief scores: India 385/9 in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 112, Rohit Sharma 101; Blair Tickner 3/76, Jacob Duffy 3/100) vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

Live Updates

  • 6:23 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: 8 overs gone, New Zealand are now at 56/1. The partnership looks promising now. They are getting close to the run-rate. India need to break the partnership and shift the momentum towards them. NZ 56/1 (8)

  • 6:14 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: 6 overs gone, New Zealand are now at 36/1. Nicholls and Conway rebuild for the visitors. Still a lot of work to do. India look to dismantle the stand. NZ 36/1 (6)

  • 6:01 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: 3 overs gone, New Zealand are now at 12/1. Conway and Nicholls are there at the crease and they need to pull off something special, if they want a result of this game. NZ 12/1 (3)

  • 5:53 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: India start off with a bang!!! New Zealand lose their first and Hardik Pandya gives away only 5 runs to the over. Just what the doctor ordered for the hosts. NZ 5/1 (1)

  • 5:38 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: We are back for the run-chase!! Finn Allen and Devon Conway open innings for the Kiwis.

  • 5:10 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: That’s it! On comes the end of the Indian innings!! The visitors have managed to keep the Men in Blue under 400 but still the the hosts have put up a big total in 385. So the Kiwis have a big task in hand to end the series with a good note. IND 385/9 (50)

  • 5:02 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Hardik Pandya have completed his half-century and the hosts have gone past the 370-mark but Shardul Thakur has gone back to the pavilion. ANNND as we speak, Hardik is out as well. IND 379/8 (48.4)

  • 4:51 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: After 46 overs, India are now at 342/6. India should be targeting 370 plus with 24 balls remaining. Can India get it ? Only time will tell. IND 342/6 (46)

  • 4:40 PM IST

    LIVE I India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: 6 overs remain, India are now at 321/6. Washington Sundar was the last man to depart. Shardul Thakur joins Hardik Pandya at the crease. IND 321/6 (44)

  • 4:28 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: New Zealand have turned this game in style. When it looked like that India will score 400+. The visitors got their wickets at the correct time and now the hosts have 5 wickets in hand. Washington Sundar and Hardik will have to go through the last 9 tricky overs. India should get it past 350 for a tough score, because everyone is aware what the Kiwis can do. IND 309/5 (41)

