  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: NZ Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs
live

LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: NZ Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs

LIVE UPDATES | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: India are leading the three-match series 2-0. Check ball-by-ball commentary. Get live streaming details.

Updated: January 24, 2023 1:23 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Shubman Gill

23* (20) 3x4, 1x6

Rohit Sharma (C)

21 (24) 3x4, 1x6

Lockie Ferguson

(3.2-1-10-0)*

Blair Tickner

(1-0-11-0)
Live Ind vs NZ, Ind vs NZ ODI Live Score, Ind vs NZ schedule, Ind vs NZ playing XI, Ind vs NZ TOSS, Ind vs NZ live streaming, Ind vs NZ live online streaming, Ind vs NZ live cricket streaming, Ind vs NZ live updates, Ind vs NZ live online updates, India vs New Zealand, India vs New Zealand online streaming, India vs New Zealand schedule, India vs New Zealand live updates, India vs New Zealand live online updates, India vs New Zealand live cricket score, India vs New Zealand cricket score, Cricket News, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli,Live Ind vs NZ, Live Ind vs NZ On Google, Live Ind vs NZ On Google News, Live Ind vs NZ on Google Discover, Live Ind vs NZ Latest Updates, Live Ind vs NZ on Google, Live Ind vs NZ Latest News,
LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Rohit Sharma's Men Eye Series Sweep

LIVE UPDATES | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score

Series already in pocket, India would like to finish on a high when Rohit Sharma’s men take on New Zealand in the third and final ODI in Indore on Tuesday. If Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli healdined the first ODI win, the pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami did the talking with the ball in the second game. On the other hand, New Zealand would like their top-order get some runs under their belt today.

Also Read:

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

Live Updates

  • 1:56 PM IST
    LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Brilliant over from Lockie Ferguson as Rohit Sharma fails to free his arms against the pacer. Maiden over from Ferguson. 31/0 (6)
  • 1:51 PM IST

    LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: New Zealand is looking for the early wickets but Shubman Gill is bashing the ball for the Maximum as the batter is flexing his form. Rohit Sharma is also looking in great touch. Two sixes from the over. Very good over for India.
    IND 31/0 (5)

  • 1:46 PM IST

    LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Well that was a good over by Lockie Ferguson as he just gave two runs. Rohit and Gill are looking confident. IND 17/0 (4)

  • 1:44 PM IST

    LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Lockie Ferguson comes to bowl the fourth over.

  • 1:42 PM IST

    LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Well that was a good over for India as Rohit Sharma scored two boundaries. Eight runs from the over.
    IND 15/0 (3)

  • 1:39 PM IST

    LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Jacob Duffy comes to bowl the third over.

  • 1:38 PM IST

    LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Shubman Gill is in lethal form as the batter is off the mark with a boundary. Two Overs has done.
    IND 7/0 (2)

  • 1:35 PM IST

    LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Lockie Ferguson comes to bowl the second over as New Zealand is looking for an early breakthrough.

  • 1:34 PM IST

    LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: First Over has done and the bowler started the over with a wide and India manages to score three runs from the over. IND 3/0 (1)

  • 1:31 PM IST

    LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Jacob Duffy has started the bowling for New Zealand.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 24, 2023 1:11 PM IST

Updated Date: January 24, 2023 1:23 PM IST