LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: NZ Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs

India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: NZ Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs

India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: NZ Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs

India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: India are leading the three-match series 2-0.

Series already in pocket, India would like to finish on a high when Rohit Sharma’s men take on New Zealand in the third and final ODI in Indore on Tuesday. If Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli healdined the first ODI win, the pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami did the talking with the ball in the second game. On the other hand, New Zealand would like their top-order get some runs under their belt today.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

