  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Rohit Sharma’s Men Eye Series Sweep
live

LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Rohit Sharma’s Men Eye Series Sweep

LIVE UPDATES | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: India are leading the three-match series 2-0. Check ball-by-ball commentary. Get live streaming details.

Updated: January 24, 2023 12:25 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Live Ind vs NZ, Ind vs NZ ODI Live Score, Ind vs NZ schedule, Ind vs NZ playing XI, Ind vs NZ TOSS, Ind vs NZ live streaming, Ind vs NZ live online streaming, Ind vs NZ live cricket streaming, Ind vs NZ live updates, Ind vs NZ live online updates, India vs New Zealand, India vs New Zealand online streaming, India vs New Zealand schedule, India vs New Zealand live updates, India vs New Zealand live online updates, India vs New Zealand live cricket score, India vs New Zealand cricket score, Cricket News, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli,Live Ind vs NZ, Live Ind vs NZ On Google, Live Ind vs NZ On Google News, Live Ind vs NZ on Google Discover, Live Ind vs NZ Latest Updates, Live Ind vs NZ on Google, Live Ind vs NZ Latest News,
LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Rohit Sharma's Men Eye Series Sweep

LIVE UPDATES | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score

Series already in pocket, India would like to finish on a high when Rohit Sharma’s men take on New Zealand in the third and final ODI in Indore on Tuesday. If Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli healdined the first ODI win, the pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami did the talking with the ball in the second game. On the other hand, New Zealand would like their top-order get some runs under their belt today.

Also Read:

Squads:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Doug Bracewell

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Srikar Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik

Live Updates

  • 12:29 PM IST

    LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Indore’s Holkar Stadium is batting-friendly as the boundaries are short. The average ODI score for first innings is 307.

  • 12:27 PM IST

    LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: The weather is cloudy in Indore as of now but there are very less chances of rain during the third ODI against New Zealand.

  • 12:24 PM IST

    LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: third ODI against New Zealand is important to win as after winning this India Cricket team will become World No. 1 Team in ICC ODI Rankings.

  • 12:19 PM IST

  • 12:19 PM IST

    LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Apart from Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami is also likely to be rested as team India cannot afford an injury ahead of the Australia test.

  • 12:17 PM IST

    LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma has completed ten years as a full-time ODI opening batter and the batter has scored 7663 runs at an average of 55.93.

  • 12:16 PM IST

    LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: On the other hand, Virat Kohli is just a ton away to complete 25,000 international runs.

  • 12:14 PM IST

    LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Suryakumar Yadav is just two sixes away to complete his 100 International maximums.

  • 12:02 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Virat Kohli is likely to miss the third ODI as India has already sealed the series, and now the focus will shift on the Australia test.

  • 11:58 AM IST

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 24, 2023 12:05 PM IST

Updated Date: January 24, 2023 12:25 PM IST