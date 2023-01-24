Top Recommended Stories
LIVE | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Rohit Sharma’s Men Eye Series Sweep
LIVE UPDATES | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: India are leading the three-match series 2-0. Check ball-by-ball commentary. Get live streaming details.
LIVE UPDATES | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score
Series already in pocket, India would like to finish on a high when Rohit Sharma’s men take on New Zealand in the third and final ODI in Indore on Tuesday. If Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli healdined the first ODI win, the pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami did the talking with the ball in the second game. On the other hand, New Zealand would like their top-order get some runs under their belt today.
Also Read:
- Former India Skipper Warns Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill Against Complacency After ODI Double Tons
- IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain India vs New Zealand, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Holkar Stadium, Indore 1:30 PM IST January 24, Tuesday
- IND vs NZ 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch India vs New Zealand Match Online and on TV
Squads:
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Doug Bracewell
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Srikar Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.