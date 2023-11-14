Top Recommended Stories

live

LIVE IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal: India Look To Break Knockout Curse

LIVE IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal Scorecard: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and free score of India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal match from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Updated: November 14, 2023 6:42 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal

Live Score India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal 1 scorecard: Team India will lock horns against New Zealand for the semifinal 1 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In their last ODI World Cup semifinal clash New Zealand defeated India by 18 runs to book their berth for the final. Now, team India will look to beat Kane Williamson-led New Zealand to break their knockout curse.

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), SA Yadav, RA Jadeja, M Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (C), DJ Mitchell, MS Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, LH Ferguson, Trent Boult

Live Updates

  • Nov 14, 2023 6:42 PM IST

  • Nov 14, 2023 6:39 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Indian skipper said on Team atmosphere.

    “That’s a conscious effort. We wanted to build it and that couldn’t be done with one or two players. All of them have chipped in, including the support staff. We even had a secret fashion show in Dharamsala which thankfully no one knows about,” Rohit was quoted as saying in the pre-match press conference.
  • Nov 14, 2023 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will look to take revenge for ODI World Cup 2019 semifinal loss against New Zealand.

  • Nov 14, 2023 6:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal:

    Journalist: When you reflect back, a young boy playing at this ground and now leading in a high profile game – do you get time to reflect on this journey?
    Rohit said, “Focus is on the game, not my journey, probably I will think about my journey after 19th but now it’s business, pure business & getting the job done for the team”.
  • Nov 14, 2023 6:33 PM IST

  • Nov 14, 2023 6:33 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal: “The beauty of this team that we weren’t even born when we won the 1983 World Cup. Half of them weren’t playing when we won in 2011. I don’t see them talking about how we won our previous World Cups. The focus is on how we can get better and how we can improve. That’s the beauty of the current crop of players”. said Rohit in the pre-match press conference.

  • Nov 14, 2023 6:32 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal: “As a captain, if you have decided this is how you want to play then you must have clarity. You have to back the players to the hilt, We have backed certain players whom we have given certain roles. We’ll back players and stand with them,” said Rohit in the pre-match press conference.

  • Nov 14, 2023 6:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Let’s take a look at what Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said during the pre-match press conference.

  • Nov 14, 2023 2:37 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal match which will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

