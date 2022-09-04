LIVE Score India vs Pakistan,  IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 encounter between India and Pakistan. Exactly a week ago, there was a lot of hype around India and Pakistan meeting each other in Dubai in the Group stages of the Asia Cup 2022. It was also one of those rare occasions where the pre-match hype of an India-Pakistan match matched with the on-field play. The Group A match was an absorbing affair between the two teams, which went into the final over before Hardik Pandya, after his spell of 3/25, took India home in a tense chase of 148 with a six over long-on. Many fans had manifested another India-Pakistan meeting to happen in the Super Four stage, and the cricketing gods made it come true. Amidst the scorching heat in the UAE, the atmosphere in the Dubai International Stadium will go a couple of notches high when the greatest rivalry in the world of cricket resumes yet again on Sunday. From an Indian perspective, they will be pleased to see how Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav, along with a returning Virat Kohli, have stepped up to lead the side to victory in matches against Pakistan and Hong Kong. But there are still some areas of concern for India ahead of Sunday’s big game against Pakistan.Also Read - IND vs PAK: Shoaib Akhtar Posts A Cryptic Tweet Ahead of India vs Pakistan Match

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda.

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali.

  • 9:18 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: That’s it!!! With two lucky boundaries, India go past 180 and the target set for Pakistan in 182. Virat Kohli played a gem of an innings, supported with cameos from the Indian openers. Can India make it 2 wins out of 2? Or will Pakistan have the last laugh? We’ll be back for the run-chase in a few minutes. IND 181/7 (20)

  • 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Final over coming up, India are now at 172/6. IND 172/6 (19)

  • 9:05 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: 18 overs gone, India are now at 164/5. Virat has also brought up his half-century! India in contention for 190 now. IND 164/5 (19)

  • 8:56 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: 16 overs gone, India are now at 140/5. Deepak Hooda’s job now is to give the strike to Virat Kohli as much as he can and when the opportunity comes calling, go for the big hit. A score of 180+ would be ideal for India as target. IND 140/5 (16)

  • 8:50 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Hardik Pandya’s wicket can prove to be a very important turning point for Pakistan. Even though India still have Virat Kohli at the crease and now Deepak Hooda has taken his guard. Mohammad Rizwan, who seem to had an injury, is now up on his feet and ready to go. IND 135/5 (15)

  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: OUT! Shadab Khan strikes again!! Gets the all-important wicket of Rishabh Pant! Great piece of bowling from the spinner. India now have lost their 4th wicket of the game. Hardik Pandya is the new man in for the Men in Blue. IND 126/4 (14)

  • 8:36 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: 13 runs coming from the 13th, India are now at 118/3. Kohli and Pant have got hold of the innings and are trying their level best to keep the pace in their favour. Both the batters re-build for India. IND 118/3 (12)

  • 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: 11 overs gone, there has been a dip in the run-rate as India are currently now at 101/3. They are steady and are taking their time out there to keep their side in contention for a big score. The batters are dealing with ones and twos now. IND 101/3 (11)

  • 8:17 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: OUT!! Mohammad Nawaz picks up his first wicket! Suryakumar Yadav departs. Run-rate has been brilliant, but India is giving away their wicket quite cheaply. India should realise their position and make their decisions accordingly now. India are now at 91/3. IND 91/3 (9.4)

  • 8:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: India are dealing in 8 runs a over now. After the two setbacks, India has been cautious and are not going for cheap shots. They know their situation now, so there’s no need to hurry, when the run-rate is intact. Virat seem to be promising today. IND 79/2 (8)