LIVE Score India vs Pakistan,  IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 encounter between India and Pakistan. Exactly a week ago, there was a lot of hype around India and Pakistan meeting each other in Dubai in the Group stages of the Asia Cup 2022. It was also one of those rare occasions where the pre-match hype of an India-Pakistan match matched with the on-field play. The Group A match was an absorbing affair between the two teams, which went into the final over before Hardik Pandya, after his spell of 3/25, took India home in a tense chase of 148 with a six over long-on. Many fans had manifested another India-Pakistan meeting to happen in the Super Four stage, and the cricketing gods made it come true. Amidst the scorching heat in the UAE, the atmosphere in the Dubai International Stadium will go a couple of notches high when the greatest rivalry in the world of cricket resumes yet again on Sunday. From an Indian perspective, they will be pleased to see how Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav, along with a returning Virat Kohli, have stepped up to lead the side to victory in matches against Pakistan and Hong Kong. But there are still some areas of concern for India ahead of Sunday’s big game against Pakistan.Also Read - IND vs PAK: Suryakumar Yadav Ahead Of 2nd Asia Cup Clash Against Pakistan - 'My Mindset Remains Same Across Formats'

India vs Pakistan, Super 4 Match, Asia Cup 2022 Squads:-

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda. Also Read - IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST September 4 Sunday

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali. Also Read - IND vs PAK LIVE Streaming, Super 4 Match, Asia Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch India vs Pakistan Live in India and Pakistan

  • 6:18 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: HEAD TO HEAD| India and Pakistan have played a total of 10 international matches in the T20 format. Pakistan has managed to win against India only twice in all their face-offs so far. In the last five encounters, India has won four of five times, while Pakistan’s only victory was in October 2021.

  • 6:08 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam has been misfiring so far in the tournament. The middle-over batters until the Hong Kong match, didn’t look at their very best against India. Mohammad Rizwan has been very consistent and he would be key once again be it in chasing or setting up a target. Pakistan are yet to chase a game in the tournament so far. Avesh Khan has been average and if he plays, he could well turn out to be a weak link against Pakistan. The Shaheens will be banking on their bowling attack once again.

  • 6:01 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Just two days ago, the Sri Lanka-Pakistan match which went down the wire at this very ground, proved that bouncers would be a great help for the opposition. India would be looking into the factor for sure. With Hardik Pandya, coming back after a one-match rest, he would be key once again to exploit the Pakistan batters in the mid-overs.

  • 5:57 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan on the other hand, will have all of their players, except Shahnawaz Dahani, who is most likely to be out of action due to a suspected side strain. Even though the Men in Green bowlers have been more or less good in the tournament, but they are badly missing the valuable services of their star pacer- Shaheen Afridi.

  • 5:55 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: India would be without one of their key all-rounders in Ravindra Jadeja, who has been ruled out due to a knee injury. Axar Patel has been included in the side as his replacement for the remainder of the Asia Cup campaign. Fast bowler Avesh Khan also missed the team’s training session due to a fever on the eve of the match and he is likely to be out of action today.

  • 5:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan after losing their tournament opener against arch-rivals India. They had to be at their very best against Hong Kong in the group decider. Babar Azam wasn’t able to churn out runs for the Men in Green as people expected but Mohammad Rizwan took the responsibility and steered the ship in the both the matches. Fakhar Zaman and specially Khusdil Shah wacked maximums as many as possible and took their score to 193 against HK. In reply Hong Kong were bundled out for a paltry 38 runs, which shows the Pakistani bowling attack is not something to be taken lightly in the tournament and thus rounding off a brilliant comeback to qualify for the Super 4s.

  • 5:47 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: India qualified for the Super 4 stage of the competition by getting the better off Pakistan and Hong Kong. Pakistan in the Men in Blue’s first match, scored 147 batting first and expectedly it went down the wire and India won the match thanks to Hardik Pandya with 2 balls to spare. In the match against Hong Kong, India batting first, put up a target of 193 and the HK batters did give some trouble to the Indian bowlers, but the Men in Blue prevail by 40 runs.

  • 5:41 PM IST

  • 5:38 PM IST

  • 5:38 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Yet another Super Sunday, yet another India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup. Last time, it was the Men in Blue, who edged out in the final over of the game, thanks to Hardik Pandya’s heroics. But Pakistan are coming off on the back of a dominant 155 run-victory over Hong Kong and things are quite expected to be fierce in the ‘Mother of All Battles’.