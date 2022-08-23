LIVE India vs Pakistan Press Conference Updates, Asia Cup 2022Also Read - Double Injury Blow For Bangladesh Ahead Of Asia Cup

Rohit Sharma-led India takes on arch-rivals Pakistan in arguably the biggest cricket match of the year. The game takes place in Dubai where Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup. So, while India eyes revenge, Pakistan would draw confidence from the fact that they got better of the Men in Blue not long back. In fact, India may face Pakistan thrice in 14 days if things go according to expectations. Also Read - Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Rohit And Other Team India Cricketers Leave For Dubai; Check VIRAL Pic

Watch LIVE STREAMING Of Ravi Shastri And Wasim Akram Press Conference On Hotstar | CLICK Also Read - 5 India vs Pakistan Face-offs Which Spiced Up These Classic Contests Over The Years

For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel would be missed while Babar Azam and Co. would miss the services of Shaheen Afridi.

Stay hooked to India.com for the LIVE updates from the Press Conference where former legends Wasim Akram and Ravi Shastri would take questions from the media.