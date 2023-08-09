Home

Sports

LIVE IND vs PAK, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India Look To End Group Campaign With Bang Against Pakistan

live

LIVE IND vs PAK, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India Look To End Group Campaign With Bang Against Pakistan

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 updates. Follow our live blog for all the real-time updates of the hockey match.

LIVE IND vs PAK, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India Look To End Group Campaign With Bang Against Pakistan.

LIVE IND vs PAK, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Updates

Chennai: Their semi-final berth already sealed, three-time champions India would look to guard against complacency when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-voltage last round-robin league match of the Asian Champions Trophy here on Wednesday.

Trending Now

India Squad: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Varun Kumar, Hardik Singh (VC), Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Akashdeep Singh, S.Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Pawan, Mandeep Singh.

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Umar Bhutta (captain), Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf (vice-captain), Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Mohammad Abdullah, Mohammad Sufyan Khan, Ehtisham Aslam, Osama Bashir, Aqeel Ahmed, Arshad Liaquat, Mohammad Imad, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Roman, Mohammad Murtaza Yaqub, Mohammad Shahzaib Khan, Afraz, Abdul Rahman.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES