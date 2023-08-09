Top Recommended Stories

LIVE IND vs PAK, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India Look To End Group Campaign With Bang Against Pakistan

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 updates. Follow our live blog for all the real-time updates of the hockey match.

Published: August 9, 2023 5:53 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Chennai: Their semi-final berth already sealed, three-time champions India would look to guard against complacency when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-voltage last round-robin league match of the Asian Champions Trophy here on Wednesday.

India Squad: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Varun Kumar, Hardik Singh (VC), Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Akashdeep Singh, S.Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Pawan, Mandeep Singh.

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Umar Bhutta (captain), Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf (vice-captain), Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Mohammad Abdullah, Mohammad Sufyan Khan, Ehtisham Aslam, Osama Bashir, Aqeel Ahmed, Arshad Liaquat, Mohammad Imad, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Roman, Mohammad Murtaza Yaqub, Mohammad Shahzaib Khan, Afraz, Abdul Rahman.

Live Updates

  • 6:13 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, ACT 2023: Even though both India and Pakistan have won the title three times each, going by current ranking and world stature, India will definitely start as favourites on Wednesday. While India are ranked fourth in the world, Pakistan are way below in the 16th position.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, ACT 2023: Besides Pakistan would also hope for Malaysia to beat South Korea by a big margin, which would benefit the Men in Green. With three wins and a draw, India are atop the table with 10 points, followed by Malaysia (9 points), South Korea (5), Pakistan (5), Japan (2) and China (1).

  • 6:03 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, ACT 2023: A win for Pakistan will guarantee them a spot in the last four stage, but a defeat would leave their fate on the result of the match between China and Japan. If Pakistan lose on Wednesday, they will hope for China to upset Japan. In case Japan wins, the victory of margin should be lesser.

  • 6:03 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, ACT 2023: There has been complete contrast in the overall performance of both the sides in the tournament so far. While the hosts are unbeaten in the four games they played so far, Pakistan have managed only a win along with a couple of draws and a loss and their semifinal hopes depend on the result of this vital clash.

  • 5:57 PM IST

  • 5:56 PM IST

  • 5:55 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match between India and Pakistan!

