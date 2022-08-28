LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022, Match 2 Score and Updates: Jadeja-Suryakumar Keep India In Chase After Kohli-Rohit Depart; Kohli-Rohit Steady India After Early Blow; KL Falls Early In Chase, Kohli Joins Rohit In The Middle; Pakistan Collapse, India On Top; Rizwan-Khushdil Fall Quickly As Pakistan Lose Half Their Side; Iftikhar Perishes, Rizwan Key For Big Finish; Iftikhar-Rizwan Steady Pakistan After Early Blows; Fakhar-Babar Depart Inside Powerplay, Rizwan Key; Fakhar-Rizwan Steady Pakistan After Babar’s Wicket; India Eye Early Inroads As Babar-Rizwan Start Steady; India Opt To Bowl; Pant Misses Out, Karthik In; Toss Scheduled At 7 PM As Both Teams Have Entered Stadium |Also Read - Vijay Devarakonda's Reaction When Virat Kohli Departs During Ind-Pak Asia Cup Match is EPIC | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Babar Azam at the toss – "We would have also been bowling first, but this is not in our hands. We will look to make a big score and see. Three fast bowlers, two spinners and a debut for Naseem Shah."

Rohit Sharma at the toss said – "Honestly, I don't think the toss is that important, we are just here to play good cricket. We've played here in the IPL, so hopefully the pitch will be good. It was a tough call we had to take between playing Dinesh and Rishabh, Rishabh sadly misses out. And Avesh makes it as the third seamer."

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

    LIVE IND vs PAK: Mohammed Nawaz back into the attack. FOUR!!! That is scorching earth from Ravindra Jadeja. Exceptional from the all-rounder. The required run-rate is just below 9. IND need 71 off 48 balls.

    LIVE IND vs PAK: Ravindra Jadeja and Suryakumar Yadav have a huge responsibility to carry the innings from here. Pakistan have been exceptional with their bowling though. Spinners, pacers everyone have lived up to their part. IND 64/3 (10.2)

    LIVE IND vs PAK: IN THE AIR!!! Rohit Sharma is caught on the long on boundary by Iftikhar Ahmed. Mohammed Nawaz gets his first wicket. Ravindra Jadeja have been promoted to no.4. IND 50/2 (8.1)

    LIVE IND vs PAK: FOUR!!! That is a great shot from Virat Kohli. That is absolute vintage from the great batter. He picked it up nicely. FOUR!!! That is flicked off the pads. Rauf has been slightly expensive in this over. Powerplay ENDS. IND 38/1 (6)

    LIVE IND vs PAK: SIX!!! Top edge and it flows away for a maximum. Haris Rauf will certainly not feel disappointed after that ball. Shahnawaz Dahani back for his 2nd over. FOUR!! Virat Kohli strokes it over point. IND 28/1 (4.4)

    LIVE IND vs PAK: Naseem Shah is back into the attack. An exceptional spell till now from the youngster has given Pakistan some hope for sure. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been tentative to say the least. IND 15/1 (3)

    LIVE IND vs PAK: Naseem Shah has bowled an excellent first over for Pakistan. First KL Rahul and then he almost got Virat Kohli on the first ball. There was a loud appeal on the last ball as well. IND 3/1 (1)

