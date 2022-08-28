LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022, Match 2 Score and Updates: Pakistan Collapse, India On Top; Rizwan-Khushdil Fall Quickly As Pakistan Lose Half Their Side; Iftikhar Perishes, Rizwan Key For Big Finish; Iftikhar-Rizwan Steady Pakistan After Early Blows; Fakhar-Babar Depart Inside Powerplay, Rizwan Key; Fakhar-Rizwan Steady Pakistan After Babar’s Wicket; India Eye Early Inroads As Babar-Rizwan Start Steady; India Opt To Bowl; Pant Misses Out, Karthik In; Toss Scheduled At 7 PM As Both Teams Have Entered Stadium | Babar Azam at the toss – “We would have also been bowling first, but this is not in our hands. We will look to make a big score and see. Three fast bowlers, two spinners and a debut for Naseem Shah. There are a few new faces, and some old faces in that Indian team. We are trying to give it our best.”  | Rohit Sharma at the toss said – “Honestly, I don’t think the toss is that important, we are just here to play good cricket. We’ve played here in the IPL, so hopefully the pitch will be good. It was a tough call we had to take between playing Dinesh and Rishabh, Rishabh sadly misses out. And Avesh makes it as the third seamer.”Also Read - LIVE Ind vs Pak Buzz, Match 2: Urvashi Rautela SPOTTED in Stadium, Creates Massive BUZZ

Check both Playing XI's here:

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: India Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First Against Pakistan

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

  • 9:24 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: SIX!!! That is a spectacular shot from Shahnawaz Dahani. It goes into the crowd. PAK 136/9 (19)

  • 9:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Another big appeal for LBW!!! and the umpire raises the finger. Naseem reviews and it is umpire’s call on the wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is on a hat-trick. PAK 128/9 (18.3)

  • 9:19 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Umpire gives it OUT!!! It looks plumb from the first sight. Shadab Khan takes a review and Pakistan now are 8 down. PAK 128/8 (18.2)

  • 9:17 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Pakistan batting going down like 9-pins. Arshdeep and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have masterfully brought India back into the game. India have been penalised because of the slow-over rate. PAK 128/7 (18.1)

  • 9:09 PM IST

  • 9:03 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Asif Ali and Shadab Khan are key for Pakistan from here. Yuzvendra Chahal finishes his 4-over spell without any wicket giving away 32 runs. Pakistan will certainly target 150 from here. PAK 111/5 (16)

  • 8:59 PM IST

  • 8:56 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: OUT!!! Another one bites the dust and it is a short ball yet again that is responsible for a wicket. Hardik Pandya picks up his 3rd wicket as Khushdil falls. PAK 97/5 (14.3)

  • 8:50 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: FOUR!! That is creamed through covers for a boundary. That was a full toss from Avesh Khan and punished accordingly. 6 runs off the over. PAK 96/3 (14)

  • 8:41 PM IST