Published: September 30, 2023 5:51 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya

Asian Games 2023, India vs Pakistan, Hockey LIVE Updates: After getting better of Asian giants Japan by 4-2 in their last outing, India now face their arch-rivals Pakistan at the Asian Games 2023, Pool A hockey event on Saturday. India started their campaign with a dominating 16-0 and 16-1 win over Uzbekistan and Singapore respectively, which saw them occupy the top spot. Pakistan on the other hand equally started off well with a 11-0, 5-2 and 18-2 win over Singapore, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan respectively. The Men in Green are currently placed second, tied on points with India. Top 2 team in the Pool will qualify for the semis.

Mens’s Hockey Squad : PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sanjay, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2023: India have won a total of 36 gold medals at the ongoing Games so far. They’ve won 10 gold, 13 silver and 13 bronze across several disciplines. Pakistan on the other hand, have managed to win only 2 medals – one silver and one bronze till date.

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2023: This will be the second India-Pakistan clash today at the Asian Games. The first was the Squash Final. India defeated Pakistan 2-1 in nail-biting encounter to win Gold. Few days back, Pakistan Volleyball team got the better of the Indian Men’s Team.

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2023: Top 2 teams from each group will qualify for the semis. As of now India and Pakistan are all set for a top 2 finish from Pool A. In Pool B, Malaysia and China have the better chances.

    LIVE IND vs PAK Hockey, Asian Games 2023: India have won the Asian Games gold thrice with the last being in 2014. Pakistan on the other hand, have clinched a total of 8 gold medals at the Games.

    LIVE IND vs PAK Hockey, Asian Games 2023: Both the teams last met in the Asian Champions Trophy last month. India defeated them by a 4-0 margin in the group stages before going onto clinch the title against Malaysia in the Final.

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2023: In the last Asian Games in 2018, India defeated their arch-rivals by 2-1 in a thrilling Bronze medal play-off match.

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2023: In Asian Games, the rivals have faced each other a total of 15 times, with Pakistan winning on 8 occasions and India winning only 4.

