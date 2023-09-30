Top Recommended Stories

India vs Pakistan (Ind vs Pak) Hockey Match Live Score and Updates, Asian Games 2023: Harmanpreet Bags 4-Fer, India Lead 6-0.

Published: September 30, 2023 7:15 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya

Asian Games 2023, India vs Pakistan, Hockey LIVE Updates: After getting better of Asian giants Japan by 4-2 in their last outing, India now face their arch-rivals Pakistan at the Asian Games 2023, Pool A hockey event on Saturday. India started their campaign with a dominating 16-0 and 16-1 win over Uzbekistan and Singapore respectively, which saw them occupy the top spot. Pakistan on the other hand equally started off well with a 11-0, 5-2 and 18-2 win over Singapore, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan respectively. The Men in Green are currently placed second, tied on points with India. Top 2 team in the Pool will qualify for the semis.

Mens’s Hockey Squad : PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sanjay, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.

  • Sep 30, 2023 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2023: GOAL!!! India score their 8th goal and Pakistan’s defence have been horrendous today! Shamsher Singh this time for the Men in Blue. IND 8-2 PAK (4th QTR)

  • Sep 30, 2023 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2023: We are back for the final 15 minutes !

  • Sep 30, 2023 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2023: End of 3rd Quarter, India are leading 7-2. IND 7-2 PAK (3rd QTR)

  • Sep 30, 2023 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2023: GOAAL for Pakistan! Sufiyan does it again from the penalty corner!! Pakistan get their second goal. IND 7-2 PAK (3rd QTR)

  • Sep 30, 2023 7:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2023: GOAAL for India!!! Sukhjeet with the shot from the counter and Varun deflects it in with his stick! 7-1 LEAD FOR THE INDIANS! IND 7-1 PAK (3rd QTR)

  • Sep 30, 2023 7:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2023: Fourth penalty corner of the game for Pakistan and finally they have a goal !!! FINALLY! Sufiyan gets one goal back. IND 6-1 PAK (3rd QTR)

  • Sep 30, 2023 7:18 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2023: Pakistan got their third penalty corner of the game and they couldn’t generate a goal out of it. Pakistan have no reply to the onslaught. IND 6-0 PAK (3rd QTR)

  • Sep 30, 2023 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2023: GOAAL AGAIN!! 6-0 FOR INDIA!! After three back to back penalty corners for India, Harmanpreet does it again and he nets his fourth of the game now! IND 6-0 PAK (3rd QTR)

  • Sep 30, 2023 7:11 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2023: GOAAL!!! Hattrick for Harmanpreet Singh!! The captain does it again and he has been doing it time and again for India. An unassailable 5-0 lead now! IND 5-0 PAK (3rd QTR)

  • Sep 30, 2023 7:10 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2023: PENALTY STROKE FOR INDIA!

