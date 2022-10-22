LIVE IND vs PAK, Rohit Sharma’s Press Conference Updates

Ahead of the blockbuster encounter between India and Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), India captain Rohit Sharma will attend the press conference just before their practice session. India are all set to enter the competition with an eye to replicate what M.S. Dhoni & Co. did in 2007 – winning the inaugural World T20 trophy. Since the time India defeated Pakistan in a thrilling final at Johannesburg in 2007, they haven't laid their hands on the silverware.

However, there are a few questions which are needed to be addressed before the big encounter!

Will Rohit Sharma & co. play both Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant in the playing XI against Pakistan?

Will India look to bowl first considering the weather conditions in Melbourne and DLS method can come into equation eventually?

Will India go with just one spinner or will India sneak in Axar Patel at no.7 to counter Mohammed Nawaz and Shadab Khan?

Check out Press Conference updates here:

Live Updates

  • 9:21 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Rohit Sharma’s Press Conference Updates: Stay tuned… The press conference can start at any moment from now…

  • 9:12 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Rohit Sharma’s Press Conference Updates: “It’s just that maybe, if they decide to go with six bowlers, with Hardik Pandya being the sixth bowler, then he (Rishabh Pant) may not be able to find a place, but if they decide to go with Hardik Pandya as a fifth bowler, then Rishabh Pant has an opportunity to bat at number six and Karthik maybe at number seven, followed by the four bowlers. So, that could well happen, we just have to wait and see,” said Gavaskar on the ‘Cricket Live’ show on Star Sports.

  • 9:06 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Rohit Sharma’s Press Conference Updates: In Asia Cup 2022, India oscillated between picking Karthik, a specialist finisher, and Pant, a left-hander who can bat anywhere from the top to the middle order, during the league stage as well as Super Four matches.

  • 9:01 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Rohit Sharma’s Press Conference Updates: India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, who is part of the commentary panel of the T20 WC, feels that wicketkeeper-batters Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik can be slotted into the playing eleven by having the duo batting at number six and seven respectively ahead of their Super 12 opening clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

  • 8:58 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Rohit Sharma’s Press Conference Updates: A million dollar question which is probably searched a billion times on the internet – What is the latest update on the Melbourne Weather? Well it looks like it is improving.

  • 8:50 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Rohit Sharma’s Press Conference Updates: The press conference will go on for half an hour as Team India’s practice is scheduled for 10 AM IST afterwards.

  • 8:49 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Rohit Sharma’s Press Conference Updates: This press conference can also turn out to be a Rohit Sharma’s classic. Indian captain is someone who answers with a pinch of humour along. So, don’t be surprised if Rohit keeps it light in the presser.

  • 8:42 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Rohit Sharma’s Press Conference Updates: Rohit’s press conference will start at 9:30 AM IST. India captain can provide an update on the playing 11. There is a huge buzz around the inclusion of Axar Patel in the playing 11 as well.