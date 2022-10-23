LIVE | Ind vs Pak Updates

India takes on Pakistan in one of the biggest clashes of the cricketing calendar at the T20 World Cup 2022 in the iconic MCG. There are forecasts of rain and that is not good news for the fans. Both sides are well-matched and it is expected to go down to the wire. While India is strong in its batting department, Pakistan has a sensational bowling quartet. Recently, Pakistan has had the wood over India. Can India change that and avenge the Asia Cup loss?Also Read - IND vs PAK: Hardik Pandya Steals The Show In Middle Overs As Pakistan Finish On 159/8

Live Updates

  • 3:46 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Pak Updates: Now, Virat Kohli would walk in and now look to take the inning forward. This is just what Pakistan would have hoped for.

  • 3:46 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Pak Updates: Naseem Shah with the second over. He would look to pick up a wicket. Rahul and Rohit need to be cautious here as Naseem has got extra pace. The ball is not moving a lot off the pitch. Rahul cuts that, and he picks two runs. Rahul is dismissed. He has played it on. LIVE | Ind: 7/1 in 1.5 overs vs Pak

  • 3:42 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022: First over done and dusted, India notch up 5 runs as the Men in Blue are cautious early in the innings. IND 5/0 (1)

  • 3:42 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Pak Updates: India would look to hold onto their wickets inside the powerplay. If India does not lose an early wicket they should be on their way.

  • 3:34 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul open innings for Team India. Shaheen Afridi has the new ball for Pakistan. Let’s Play! We’re in for a cracker!

  • 3:31 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Pak Updates: A good start from India could make all the difference and Pakistan would know that. Babar and Co. would look for a couple of early wickets to put pressure on India.

  • 3:30 PM IST
    INNINGS BREAK!

  • 3:30 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Pak Updates: Pakistan has put up a challenging 159 for eight. It was the fifties from Shan Masood and Iftikhar that has taken Pakistan to a total they would feel they can defend. Now, it is over to the Indian openers to see off the Pakistan pacers inside the powerplay. The game is well-poised and has the makings of going right down to the wire.

  • 3:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: That’s it! End of the innings as Pakistan notch up 159 runs after 20 overs of play. 160-run target would be tricky target for sure. Men in Green after losing the two openers have come back well, thanks to Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed. Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya have been the pick of the bowlers, with three wickets each. Pakistan need 160 runs to win. PAK 159/8 (20)

  • 3:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: OUT!!! Bhuvneshwar Kumar finally strikes for India, removes Shaheen Afridi, who makes a complete mess of the pull shot. First wicket for Bhuvi.