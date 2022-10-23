LIVE | Ind vs Pak Updates

India takes on Pakistan in one of the biggest clashes of the cricketing calendar at the T20 World Cup 2022 in the iconic MCG. There are forecasts of rain and that is not good news for the fans. Both sides are well-matched and it is expected to go down to the wire. While India is strong in its batting department, Pakistan has a sensational bowling quartet. Recently, Pakistan has had the wood over India. Can India change that and avenge the Asia Cup loss?

Live Updates

  • 2:18 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan survive a big scare! Shan Masood was looking to hook it for a biggie, Ashwin ran across the field and used both his hands to get hold of the catch. It looked like a clean catch, but the replay shows it landed first on the ground before getting trapped in Ash’s hands. Life-line for Masood. Pakistan are now at 44/2 after 8 overs of play. PAK 44/2 (8)

  • 2:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: 7 overs done and dusted, Hardik Pandya gives away 9 runs from the over. Shan Masood now look in good touch after the early departure of their top players in Babar and Rizwan. Men in Green showing signs of improvement. Pakistan are now at 42/2 after 7 overs of play. PAK 42/2 (7)

  • 2:05 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Shami’s opening over wasn’t that exciting to say the least as the veteran pacer concedes 7 runs from the over and a boundary as well. Iftikhar and Shan looking to re-build for the Pakistanis. Hardik Pandya has been brought as the new bowler in for the Men in Blue. After 6 overs of play, Pakistan are now at 32/2. PAK 32/2 (6)

  • 2:01 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Some respite for the Men in Green as they notch up of 9 runs in the over. Bhuvi in his three overs so far has given away 14 runs in 3 overs. Masood and Ahmed need to fire for 2009 T20 World Cup champs, otherwise India will run away with the match. Mohammed Shami is the new bowler in for the Men in Blue. PAK 24/2 (5)

  • 1:56 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: OUT!!! Arshdeep Singh strikes again and sends Mohammad Rizwan packing back to the dressing room. Short delivery, Rizwan tried hook it for a six, but instead he finds the fielder by Bhuvi. India on a roll. Pakistan in spot of bother. 5 runs and a wicket from the over. PAK 15/2 (4)

  • 1:49 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli had a glorious opportunity for a run-out, but his throw was just a whisker away. Bhuvi is back for the second over and he is still continuing to ball at his swinging best. India are on a roll right now and Pakistan just cannot manage to free his hands as of now. 3 runs from the over and a wide. Pakistan are now at 10/1. PAK 10/1 (3)

  • 1:45 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Five runs and a important wicket under Arshdeep Singh’s kitty!! India off to a flying start with the ball. India has come well prepared, while Pakistan didn’t expect the kind of pressure from the Men in Blue. PAK 6/1 (2)

  • 1:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: OUT!! LBW!! Arshdeep SIngh makes his presence felt right away!! Babar Azam misses and gets trapped in front. The Pakistan skipper has gone for a DUCK!! Just what the doctor ordered for the Men in Blue! Redemption for Arshdeep!

  • 1:37 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAL, T20 World Cup 2022: What a wonderful piece of bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he straightaway brought the Pakistan openers to the back-foot. He is getting some deadly swing and this what India needs early on. Create pressure and get early wickets. Just a run from the over off the wide delivery. IND 1/0 (1)

  • 1:33 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has getting some early swing in the game and in the second delivery, Rizwan trying to work it down for a single, misses it and gets hurt in the thumb. India making a strong statement early on in the innings,